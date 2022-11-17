Vuzix Ultralite Wins CES 2023 Innovation Awards





Vuzix, a leading manufacturer of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and solutions, announced Thursday that it has won the Consumer Electronics Award (CES) 2023 Innovation Award for Wearable Technology.

Vuzix has won 19 consecutive awards at the prestigious event with over 2,100 entries this year. The company offers its award-winning Ultralite smart glasses solution as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platform.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) provides a platform for celebrating design and engineering innovation across 27 consumer technology categories at the CES 2023 event.

A multidisciplinary jury will recognize innovation, functionality, design aesthetics, engineering efforts and more.

CES 2023: Vuzix Ultralite Details

The new product is smart glasses, a turnkey solution specifically tailored for the consumer market. Its lightweight and simple design offers language translation, instructions, messages, workout routines and other features for the wearer.

This device has

Weight 38 grams 2-day battery life Monocular waveguide optics and custom micro-display engine for vivid visuals Wireless, hands-free information display on user’s smartphone or watch Compatible with multiple glasses and prescription lenses

The new Ultralite solution also works on Android and iOS smartphones and devices. Vuzix has leveraged its years of experience and innovation in smart glasses technology to create its products.

Based in Rochester, NY, Ultralite OEM provides consumer technology companies with industry-leading consumer AR devices.

Ahead of CES 2023, Vuzix president and CEO Paul Travers said his company led the effort to bring sleek and fashionable smart glasses to the wider market.

he continued,

Vuzix Ultralite represents the lightest smart glasses solution available, taking full advantage of our extensive manufacturing capabilities and patent-protected leadership position in both waveguide and custom display engine solutions. I’m here.

CES 2023 will realign some of the world’s most prestigious technology companies, large and small, along with key thought leaders and organizations. Businesses will gather at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit the event website.

XR Today has previously covered the innovations of digital twin enterprise Touchcast and smart glasses company Kura Gallium. The former debuted his MCity Metaverse as a major speech, while the latter received an innovation award from a leading tech event.

