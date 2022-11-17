Settlement with Google Increases Focus on Data Practices





Google this week agreed to one of the biggest data privacy settlements over location tracking.

Still, the settlement could lead to legislation changing the types of controversial data processing practices that got Google in trouble.

The settlement is with 40 states that began filing lawsuits in 2020 alleging that Google illegally tracked users for years. According to the lawsuit, Google ensured users of her Android devices could turn off location history at any time. However, even with location history turned off, the state claims Google can still track and store your location in other ways, such as using the web and apps.

In a blog post, Google said the settlement was “based on an outdated product policy that it changed many years ago.” In addition to paying the fine, Google said it plans several updates in the coming months to give it more transparency and control over users’ location data.

However, some experts believe the fine and Google’s commitment alone will not be enough to change location tracking practices at Google and other companies.

“$400 million represents about 0.1% of Google’s annual revenue,” said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market analytics firm Deep Analysis. “More importantly, removing user tracking once deployed at scale is actually incredibly costly and complex.”

Laws needed to bring about change

Pelz-Sharpe said most companies deploying the technology will continue to use it, despite the looming threat of potential lawsuits and financial penalties for performing location tracking.

“Most people keep doing this. I hope if they get caught they won’t commit a crime,” he said.

Most people keep doing this, hoping they don’t get caught. Alan Pelz-Sharpe Founder, Deep Analysis

Kaitlin Seeley-George, campaign and managing director of non-profit digital advocacy group Fight for the Future, said beyond litigation, federal data privacy laws allow companies to collect and use data. It states that it could serve as a way to be held accountable for methods.

Seeley George said the group is lobbying Congress to pass the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA) during a lame duck session before new members of Congress take office in January. She said Congress needs to pass the bill because “we can’t trust businesses.”

“The only way we can really make the necessary changes to ensure that people’s privacy is respected and protected is through policy,” she said. “Yesterday, we needed federal data privacy laws, we needed strong antitrust laws, and we needed to be unencumbered by huge technology monopolies.”

Federal data privacy legislation in 2022 remains unlikely, and the parties are torn over the exact language that such legislation should contain. ADPPA is still pending House action.

Settlement with Google is a warning to companies

According to Forrester Research analyst Stephanie Liu, companies should watch out for Google’s settlement, including evidence that regulators are beginning to set clear user consent standards.

The European Union recently passed a digital market law requiring clear opt-in and opt-out options for users. In fact, the French data protection regulator has fined Google about $155 million for failing to provide a clear opt-out option for him on cookie banners, Liu said in a blog post. I am writing.

In the United States, the California Consumer Privacy Act and even the proposed ADPPA prohibit deceptive methods of obtaining user consent.

“This decision shows that giving users the ability to opt out is not enough when opting out options are complex and counterintuitive,” Liu wrote. “There is writing on the wall that is deceptively or manipulatively designed to trick people into sharing more data than intended.”

Makenzie Holland is a news writer covering big tech and federal regulation. Prior to joining TechTarget, she was a General Reporter at Wilmington StarNews and a Crime and Education Reporter at Wabash Plain Dealer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchcio/news/252527410/Google-settlement-heightens-focus-on-data-practices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos