California invests in cutting-edge technologies to foster innovation and create more than 6,800 new jobs





More than $123 million in tax credits and grants from CalCompetes are projected to create more than 6,800 high-paying jobs with an average salary of $113,013

Sacramento California is investing in cutting-edge industries to strengthen its economy and create thousands of new high-paying jobs, estimated to bring in more than $1.9 billion in new private investment over the next five years. increase. Companies receiving funding will manufacture electric motorcycles, increase domestic production of next-generation semiconductors and microchips, and further commercialize green and safe electricity.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) has awarded $123 million inCalCompetesgrants and tax credits, creating more than 6,800 full-time jobs with an average salary of $113,013 .

California is dominating new industries and investing in the future of some of the world’s most innovative companies, Newsom said. On track to become the 4th largest economy in the world through efforts to support cutting-edge businesses that create thousands of high-paying jobs across the state, foster innovation, and create new opportunities for thousands of Californians I was riding

Dee Dee Meyers, a senior adviser to Governor Newsom and director of GO-Biz, said California Competes continues to be an important program to attract and retain employers, and that employers will continue to work hard across the state. It creates high-paying jobs and economic opportunities for workers. Building on the program’s success over the last nine years, we are excited to invest in companies that are creating the jobs of today and tomorrow.

electric bike

With a $20 million grant, RYVID, Inc. established its headquarters in Hawaiian Gardens, an electric motorcycle manufacturing facility in San Bernardino, and a lithium battery manufacturing facility in El Cajon. Overall, RYVID is expected to create over 900 new full-time jobs.

The RYVID team is very grateful to Governor Newsom and the California Competes Program for providing this grant. RYVID CEO Don Tran welcomes the opportunity to serve California’s community, country, and the planet at large through the production of sustainable electric vehicles. , children of immigrants who came to California in search of a better life, providing well-paid manufacturing jobs for years to come in one of the fastest growing sectors of electric mobility. I promise. “

These are exactly the types of investments and hiring that the CalCompetes program envisioned, said Scott Dosick, deputy director of CalCompetes. This grant will allow RYVID to not only establish its business operations in California, but also solidify its presence here for its long-term future. California is once again home to innovation and investment, adding jobs, creating living wage jobs, and contributing to the state’s world-leading climate goals.

semiconductors and microchips

Three California companies expand their efforts in instrument research, development and manufacturing with the goal of dramatically increasing domestic production of the next generation of semiconductors and microchips. Together, ASML, FormFactor and Lam Research Corporation will create over 1,700 high-tech jobs, and across California he plans to invest over $1 billion in capital expenditures.

Eco-friendly and safe electricity

Other winners include Orange County-based TAE Technologies, which received a $17.4 million grant to further commercialize green and safe electricity using cutting-edge convergence technology. .

Click here for the full list of approved companies and award amounts

California Competes Tax Credit was created in 2013 to help businesses grow and stay in California. GO-Biz evaluates applications based on factors required by law, including total jobs created, total investment, average wages and benefits, economic impact, strategic importance, and more. In 2022, the program was extended for another five years, with at least $180 million in tax credits allocated to businesses each year through 2028. The California Competes Grant Program was created to allocate his $120 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

