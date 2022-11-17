Google search is not a good indicator of election success





This is an age where we have so much data at our disposal that we don’t know what to do with it. And it got me wondering: do Google searches correlate well with election results?

This is not a completely useless question. Through our Trends team, Google publishes data and analytics about what people are searching for in the United States and around the world. And since Google search has become the default mechanism by which people get answers to their questions, it’s reasonable to think that these searches might reveal something about intent. After all, this is Google’s business model. When a user searches for a new car, Google assumes that the user wants to buy a new car, and ads for new cars sold by Google pop up on every page the user opens. It’s not complicated.

Because Google is great at sharing data, the Trends team has provided a breakdown of searches for the last week and final day of campaigns by a number of nationally contested senator and gubernatorial candidates. I was. First paragraph above. (After all, Google is also good at answering secondary questions.)

The answer? No, search interest doesn’t overlap much with election results.

You can start by simply comparing the actual results of each contest (as of Wednesday afternoon) to search interest. The chart below compares the vote share (bottom to top) for each candidate (blue for Democrats, red for Republicans) and the percentage of search interest they received on November 7 (from left to right). right).

If your search interests were an exact match to the election results, all states would be diagonally aligned. Instead, the result will be cloud-like. The correlation is not very strong.

But it surprised me: Maybe this is the people who have already voted but are somehow missing? ) and compared the data. The correlation was stronger. For example, on Nov. 7, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received her 73% attention in search results between her and her opponent Katie Hobbs. The next day, Lake won her 70% of the vote. But the correlation broke down in the Senate elections.

Also, Google gave me a slightly wider window. Comparing last week’s search results with the election results, the correlation has improved slightly, but not by much. (Visually, you can see that the bottom state is generally a bit closer to the diagonal.) This is still not a good predictor.

But you can also be more specific. Last week’s Google search correctly called out 45 of the 65 races I looked at. (I’ve excluded races where the outcome is determined by ranked choice voting, like the contest in Alaska.) This is two-thirds accuracy, but not decent.

It also contains many outbursts where the winner’s prediction didn’t help. In contests where his actual margin was less than 10 points, Google search data was only correct for 21 of his 37 races, about 57% of the time. A little better than a coin toss.

Google and Google Trends are very useful tools. However, if you’re trying to tell them who’s going to win in a close election, in mid-air he can also flip a quarter to see how it lands.

