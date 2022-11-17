We have one top priority when it comes to technology spending in 2023.





Image: Klaus Wedfeldt/Getty Images

According to Red Hat’s 2023 Global Tech Outlook report, businesses will make security a central spending priority over the next 12 months, with cybersecurity now taking precedence over innovation.

Red Hat surveyed 1,703 IT leaders to find out where their organizations are on their digital transformation journey, their funding priorities, and the challenges they face.

Investing in IT security will be the most common funding priority over the next 12 months, with 44% of respondents ranking alongside cloud infrastructure (36%) and IT/cloud management (35%) I found it to be listed in three priorities. %).

Security is listed as a priority across various technology categories, including cloud infrastructure (42%), big data and analytics (45%), and automation (35%).

Additionally, Red Hat found that more and more organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity as part of their digital transformation efforts. His 20% of IT leaders said security was a priority, compared to 19% of him who said innovation. In 2021, 24% of IT leaders said innovation will be the focus of their digital transformation initiatives, but only 17% cited IT security.

Red Hat’s report reflects the explosive growth of cloud deployments over the past two years and the growing interest in corporate cybersecurity following the massive shift to remote work. All of these introduce new security risks to corporate networks.

But while security is right for leaders, culture seems to be an afterthought.

In fact, culture was the lowest priority among IT leaders’ digitization challenges, cited by just 7% of respondents (versus 6% in 2021). Red Hat said this was somewhat disappointing given its overall importance, noting that people and culture have played a key role in digital transformation.

This sentiment is reflected in IT leaders’ non-IT spending priorities. When asked where his fundraising ambitions lie outside of products and solutions, 37% of his respondents cited digital transformation strategies, tying them to tech skills training (again, 37%). Rounding out the top five are people and process skills training (30%), compliance (28%), and IT/developer recruitment and retention (28%).

“In other words, the top five non-IT funding priorities are at least partly about people,” Red Hat said. “As we have seen, hiring only security and compliance staff among security funding priorities is a somewhat puzzling low-priority outlier.”

When asked where organizations are in their digital transformation journey, Red Hat sees little change from 2021. 18% said they are “appearing”.

However, 6% of respondents admit they are “stalling”, double from 3% in 2021. IT leaders attribute this to a variety of reasons, including financial and employment issues.

Similarly, 6% of IT leaders said they had not yet started or had just started a digital transformation initiative, while 3% had no digital transformation plans at all.

Encouragingly, lower-level technology staff seem to have more influence over an organization’s IT decisions.

C-level executives (92%), vice presidents (78%) and directors (74%) continue to be the ultimate decision makers in technology purchases, while 38% cite developers as the primary decision makers. I’m here. Red Hat says, “While less than the administrative role, this is still very much in the minority.”

And IT leaders aren’t listening and are ready to walk away.

Developers are 62% more likely than presidents (8%), vice presidents (22%), directors (27%) and managers (48%) to influence key decisions.

Red Hat said: “While the data do not support the thesis that most IT decision-making authority in organizations rests with developers, they do support the notion that developers at least see their own increasing authority. I support you.

Red Hat’s ninth annual Global Tech Outlook report, conducted across industries around the world, can be found here.

Respondents consisted of a subset of Red Hat customers and other customers drawn from a broad industry panel.

