This is the incredible Google Pixel 6a Black Friday sale





(Pocket-lint) – The Black Friday sale has kicked off and Google has quickly cut prices on all kinds of products. One deal that caught our eye was the Pixel 6a deal.

The Google Pixel 6a, which launched in early 2022, is the more affordable sibling of the Pixel 6 family, but it’s important to note that it’s powered by Google Tensor and offers a great Pixel camera. It’s heavily discounted, saving you $150 or $100 off the regular retail price, and can be purchased at various stores.

Google Pixel 6a – Save $150

The Pixel 6a is a great affordable smartphone, and this $150 discount on Amazon means you can get it for $299.

pocket lint video of the day

Google Pixel 6a – 100 Discount

This deal on Amazon shows the Pixel 6a at the lowest price yet. You can buy it for 299 yen because it is 25% off.

Why buy a Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a offers many of the highlights of the flagship Pixel 6, but at a much lower price. Importantly, it’s powered by Google Tensor, so it has the same capabilities as the 2021 flagship phone. A clean software build with Pixel Launcher and deep Material You integration for a great smartphone experience.

But it’s the camera most people want. Pixel smartphones have long delivered his one of the best autofocus experiences ever seen on a smartphone. The camera isn’t quite as advanced as the Pixel 6, but it still beats pretty much everything at this price point.

The phone is waterproof and features a distinctive two-tone back design. Get one of the best affordable devices because these deals don’t last forever. It’s an absolute steal.

By Chris Hall.

