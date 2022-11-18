EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance database currently documents over 10,000 police technology programs





This week, EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance project hit a bittersweet milestone.

The project is creating a searchable, mappable repository for US law enforcement using surveillance technologies such as body-worn cameras, drones, automatic license plate readers, and facial recognition. This is one of the most ambitious projects we have ever attempted.

Working with journalism students at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), the first semester-long pilot of 2019 yielded 250 data points from counties along the US border with Mexico. When we launched our first national site in late summer 2020, we had over 5,000 data points.

Atlas of Surveillance has reached 10,000 data points. It contains at least partial data on approximately 5,500 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and most territories and districts.

This growth proves the power of crowdsourcing. UNR Reynolds School of Journalism students and other volunteers have completed over 2,000 micro-research tasks using the Report Back tool. technology. We also worked with students and volunteers to acquire and process new datasets and submit hundreds of requests for public records.

Unfortunately, however, this milestone also reflects a significant increase in the adoption of surveillance by law enforcement agencies. High-tech espionage is no longer confined to resource-rich urban areas. Even a police station in a small settlement may have powerful technology that collects data on its residents, whether or not they are involved in a criminal case. We have seen the number of partnerships between police and home surveillance company Ring grow from 1,300 to more than 2,000. In the two years since he first published a supplemental report on the Real-Time Crime Center, he’s found that of the United States, essentially a tech hub for the police, filled with wall-to-wall camera monitors and computers connected to surveillance datasets. The number of such centers has increased from 80 to 80. 100.

All of this might have gone unnoticed if the Atlas of Surveillance project hadn’t tracked it.

Our project started with two main goals.

The first is transparency. For years, national journalists and researchers have struggled to keep track of how a particular surveillance technology is spreading across the country, and we’ve often called for help. The best way to gather this information was to submit a public records request en masse or simply “Google it”. Similarly, I often received calls from local reporters, activists and policy makers trying to understand the various technologies used by local police and sheriffs. By creating the Atlas of Surveillance, we gave them a resource that would be their first stop to learn about police technology.

The second goal of Atlas of Surveillance was engagement. I didn’t just want to build this internally. We wanted to involve the wider community so that more people could learn more about the techniques and challenges of surveillance research. This was made possible primarily through his partnership with UNR’s Reynolds School. There, he has taught students of all levels how to do this research, from simple search engine assignments to full-blown FOIA requests to data scraping.

On both counts, the project is a success. Countless news articles are based on or cited from EFF projects. For example, Local his report on drones in North Texas, statewide analysis in New Hampshire, and research into police surveillance of protesters in Charlotte. We have also confirmed that the Atlas is used in a large amount of academic research. Among our favorites are an Atlas analysis in the journal Social Problems and a UC Berkeley study on the impact of big data policing on racial inequality in suburbs. Atlas is also used in many schools and Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Journalism School Digital Security curriculum.

More than 10 UNR interns have joined to dig deeper into the data, partnering with groups such as Data 4 Black Lives to help publish reports on campus police surveillance. In addition to his partnership with UNR, he has also led research sessions with students and volunteers nationwide, as well as audiences at events such as WikiConferences at the University of Washington, Harvard His College, Arizona State University, and Kennesaw State University. North America and the Aaron Swartz Day International Hackathon.

It’s amazing to look back at the hundreds of people who took the time to learn a little about surveillance and contribute to the project’s research.

If it’s been a while since you last checked out your hometown in Atlas, we encourage you to take a moment to explore it and share it with the community. In 2023, we will continue to add new features and build the knowledge needed to hold police accountable.

