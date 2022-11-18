OtterBox Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner





-Power up your Apple devices with the 3-in1 MagSafe Charging Stand-

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OtterBox today announced that its new MagSafe 3-in-1 charger has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement comes ahead of his CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, which takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station for MagSafe powers all your Apple mobile devices in a premium, sleek, space-saving stand. This charging powerhouse features a 15W Made For iPhone (MFi) certified MagSafe module for a fast iPhone charging experience. 5W Qi charging pad for AirPods. 7.5W fast charging for Apple Watch all in one solution.

“The OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station keeps the Apple ecosystem charged and connected without having to deal with the clutter of plugs and cables,” said Jim Parke, CEO of OtterBox. “He has over 20 years of design experience at OtterBox and takes great pride in prioritizing innovation to deliver a superior consumer experience.”

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings receive the ‘Best of Innovation’ honor. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

CES 2023 Innovation Award winners (including product descriptions and photos) can be found at CES.tech/innovation. The OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station is available now at otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that enhance connectivity. From humble beginnings in a garage in Fort Collins, Colorado, we’ve used over 20 years of experience to become America’s #1 smartphone case brand1. Protection, power accessories, business-to-business solutions.

At the core of all OtterBox innovations is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire children to become entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Learn more at otterbox.com.

1Source: The NPD Group/ US Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2017 January 2021

Source OtterBox

