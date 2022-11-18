This Black Friday sale is your best chance to get a free Google Pixel 7.





A small discount turned a great phone into an unbeatable free flagship

We’re big fans of Google’s products, and while we’ve debated whether the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro are the better phones, we generally agree that they’re the best Android phones you can buy in 2022. . The Google Store is now launching an early Black Friday sale. I have to say that for most people, the Pixel 7 is definitely the way to go.

A Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage typically costs $599, and the 256GB version is $699. But from now until at least the long Thanksgiving weekend, Google will top his $100 and accept trade-in devices that can cover the rest of the purchase price. No more than $499 or $599 depending on size. But if you have a decent Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy device that you’re willing to give up, you might get a Pixel 7 for free.

google pixel 7

The great size, flat screen, and great experience make the Pixel 7 the best Pixel to buy right now, but with the right trade-in, you might not need to spend any money at all. Combined with discounts and enhanced trade-in pricing, getting a Pixel 7 for free shouldn’t be too difficult.

This deal is exactly for the phone you have, so let’s take some guesswork out of the deal now. Numbers over $500 lead to his $100 off free call on Google. So while the Pixel 6 series, most Galaxy S20-S22 series, and most recent iPhones get the Pixel 7 for free, the Pixel 5 and 4 series require you to pay $100-200 after trade-in.

Google Pixel 6 series: $479-600 Google Pixel 5 and 5a: $350-400 Google Pixel 4 series (including 4a): $295-325 Samsung Galaxy S22 series: $590-900 Samsung Galaxy S21 series: $489-550 Dollars Samsung Galaxy S20 series: $400-$500 Apple iPhone 13 series: $500-$900 Apple iPhone 12 series: $459-$650 Apple iPhone 11 series: $484-600

Google pulled off the same discount stunt earlier this month, but its extra $100 discount makes it much easier to get a free or cheap phone. If you’ve been using an even older Pixel while waiting for the right Pixel, this could be your last chance to extract its value. Even carriers no longer rate Pixel 3XL and below as worthless. Let’s face it. If you’re still using a Pixel 3, 2, or OG, it’s time to upgrade to Google’s most complete Pixel yet. make.

Passionate, self-selective viewers already know the value the Pixel 7 brings to the table. Bright full HD OLED display, rich user-friendly features from Hold For Me to Real Tone, timely software updates and long-term support web surfing, virtual villain slashing, versatile camera capturing stunning 4K60 footage, and more. Deliver a smooth experience in every situation.

Forget about some of the differences the Pixel 7 Pro offers. The Pixel 7 is as much a Google phone as its big brother. Thanks to this sale, you will pay less for this gift to a friend, family member or yourself.

