Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from Consumer Technology Association – Samsung Newsroom India





Samsung recognized for its commitment to providing customers with seamlessly connected and customizable experiences while contributing to a greener world

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology, today announced that 46 new product and service innovations have been honored with the CES2023 Innovation Award, including three Best of Innovation winners from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). . The annual program celebrates design and engineering excellence across numerous consumer his technology product categories.

Samsung was honored in multiple categories, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing consumers with seamlessly connected and customizable experiences while contributing to a greener world. With sustainability at the heart of everything Samsung does, consumers were encouraged to join the company in making a difference every day while making a meaningful impact on the environment. Investing in sustainable materials, making products more energy efficient, and responsibly recycling, remanufacturing and repairing while reducing the company’s carbon footprint by using 100% renewable energy in all of our U.S. facilities Bold new ideas were realized, such as possible devices. Europe and China.

Samsung products received Innovation Awards in the Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, Gaming, Digital Health, Wearable Technology & Video Displays, Home AV Components & Accessories, and Software & Mobile Apps categories. Some of these winners have built-in green features, such as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both of these are made from recycled fishing nets and his 100% recycled paper is used in the packaging of his flagship products. The company was recognized as a prestigious Best of Innovation winner in the computer peripherals and accessories, video displays, cybersecurity and personal privacy categories.

The Innovation Awards are sponsored by CTA, host and organizer of CES, the global stage for innovation and globally recognized as the world’s most influential technology event. CES 2023 takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a strong focus on sustainability.

Highlighted Best of Innovation Winners:

Samsung S3B512C Security Chip As a Best of Innovation winner in the Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy category, Samsung’s S3B512C biometric card solution integrates and enhances a fingerprint sensor, security element (SE) and secure processor (SP) into a single chip. It has advanced security features. It is made possible by Samsung’s proprietary fingerprint authentication algorithm and anti-spoofing technology. The cybersecurity industry’s first all-in-one security chip that reads biometric information via a fingerprint sensor, stores and authenticates encrypted data in a tamper-proof manner, and handles data securely.

Highlighted Innovation Award Winners:

Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition As the ultimate foldable smartphone for self-expression, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with revolutionary camera upgrades, a larger battery and even more customization opportunities than its predecessor. It’s packed. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition were honored in the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories. The Z Flip4s form factor enables unique camera features such as FlexCam, which allows you to take hands-free photos and videos directly in your favorite social networking apps. You can also take a photo from your cover screen without opening your phone using Quick Shot. The Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition offers another level of customization with glass color and frame options that offer 75 unique combinations.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Awarded in the Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, and Gaming categories, Galaxy Z Fold4 produces the next generation of foldable smartphones with top performance, upgraded camera and groundbreaking design enhance sexuality. With its 7.6-inch main display and Android 12L capabilities, Z Fold4 delivers an unparalleled, powerful gaming experience and enhanced productivity.

Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 ProGalaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro both recognized in the digital health and wearable technology categories for their advanced health tracking, improved durability and charging capabilities, making them Samsung’s most feature-packed watches. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is designed for adventure and rugged lifestyles, with upgraded GPS-based features, the longest battery in a Galaxy Watch, and a vast Super AMOLED display protected by an enhanced sapphire crystal. increase. Equipped with a breakthrough bio-active sensor, the Galaxy Watch5 series offers users the most complete health-related insights ever.

Samsung Wallet Recognized in the Software & Mobile Apps category for its reputation as an all-in-one go-anywhere app. Combined with Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay and more, it offers Galaxy users a new and simple way to store all their digital essentials in one place, from bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver’s licenses and student IDs. increase. With the integration of platforms like SmartThings and Samsung Knox, the program offers a secure, sleek interface and his one-swipe access to important digital items and information.

Bespoke AI LaundrySamsungs Bespoke AI Laundry products were recognized for their innovative design and integrated AI technology. The Bespoke AI washing machine with AI OptiWash was recognized in the smart home category and the Bespoke AI dryer with AI Optimal Dry was recognized in the home appliance category. The Bespoke AI Washer automatically identifies fabric type and dirt level and optimizes performance accordingly, while the cycle itself can be controlled with the Samsungs SmartThings app. The Bespoke AI Dryer uses sensors and algorithms to measure the moisture content of your clothes and adjust drying times and temperatures to seamlessly optimize your drying cycle. The Bespoke AI Laundry Pair accommodates frequent laundry habits for a highly personalized experience. Laundry Pair comes in a variety of color choices to further inspire ways to customize your laundry space at home.

Recognized in the SmartThings Energy Software & Mobile Apps category, Samsungs SmartThings Energy app provides consumers with an easy solution to reduce energy consumption in their homes. In addition to tracking energy usage, SmartThings Energy provides actionable insights and recommendations based on the devices and usage patterns connected to the platform.

Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB The Innovation Award Winner in the Computer Peripherals and Accessories category, the Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB is the company’s fastest PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive (SSD) with excellent power efficiency. Designed for game consoles or PCs, it’s super fast and saves load times. A heatsink, nickel coating on the controller, and Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard combine to maximize cooling effectiveness and prevent overheating from degrading performance. The drive is also equipped with RGB lighting to match the style of any setup.

Samsung Automotive NVMe BGA SSD 1TB (AM991) This breakthrough not only provides the industry’s highest sequential read speed for in-vehicle storage, but also very large operational capacity for AD/ADAS, cockpit and vehicle infotainment systems. provide. Rated in the Automotive Entertainment & Safety category, it features Samsung V-NAND technology, a unique in-house controller, and a unique firmware design that works safely yet has sustainable automotive write speeds of up to 1150MB/s . Even in the worst weather (-40C to 105C).

Samsung 512GB CXL Memory Expander Recognized in the Computer Hardware & Components category, the Samsung 512GB CXL Memory Expander Module is the first memory device to support the coveted CXL 2.0 interface and comes in the EDSFF (E3.S) form factor will be -Generation High Capacity Enterprise Servers and Data Centers. Built with an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) CXL controller, this new memory module uses DDR5 DRAM to support maximum bandwidth and capacity, with dozens of memories to meet big data processing demands. Allows scaling beyond terabytes. AI/ML workloads.

Integrating Samsung 16GB LPDDR5X and 1TB UFS 3.1 multi-chip package 14nm based 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM for the first time with Samsung’s 7th Generation Quad Level Cell (QLC) V-NAND 1TB UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.1, this uMCP will lead the industry. A giant leap to lead. Awarded in the Embedded Technology category, this integrated UFS-based multi-chip package is driving the industry towards high-density, high-speed, low-power memory for premium smartphones and other key IT applications.

Samsung ISOCELL HP3 CMOS Image Sensor Samsung ISOCELL HP3 was honored in the Digital Imaging/Photography category as the most advanced mobile sensor with 1/1.4 inch optical format and 0.56 pixel size for slim camera designs. It features the smallest pixel technology in a mobile camera for design convenience and 200 million pixels to deliver the most detailed images available. Tetra2pixel technology allows pixels to operate at 1.12 or 2.24 size to capture more light information in low light and shoot 8K video with minimal field of view loss. Additionally, with Super QPD technology, ISOCELL HP3 can detect horizontal and vertical autofocus information.

Samsung W920+RF 6550 Next-Generation Enhancements for Wearables Recognized in the Wearable Technology category, Samsung’s Exynos W920 system-on-chip (SoC) and Exynos RF 6550 connectivity solution are next-generation tandem products that add a new dimension to wearable devices . Built on a 5 nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process node, the Exynos W920 processor delivers the performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices, including LTE modems, with powerful GPUs and dual-core CPUs. Offers. A companion RF 6550 chip built on the 28nm process integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS connectivity into his Exynos W920 design with the highest reliability.

