Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Nearly perfect smartphone





The Snow Pixel 7 Pro looks great, but it’s flashy, shiny, and slippery | Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with an approach to win new buyers and win back Pixel devotees. We’ve already reviewed the former, but now we turn to the Pro variant and try to answer your questions about this premium flagship smartphone. The Google Pixel 7 Pro uses the same basics as its younger brother, but is quite different.The Pixel 7 Pro retails for $84,999. You can indulge.

design

The Google Pixel 7 Pro maintains the same design as the Pixel 7. A rectangular camera bar that holds additional lenses. The bars make the phone uneven on a flat surface, but on the contrary, allow air to pass through. As such, the Pixels 7’s camera bar is also a distinctive feature of the premium, identical-looking phone.

The placement of the volume and power buttons is confusing, rather forcing a lot of accidental clicks.We highlighted this unique problem in our review of the Pixel 6a, but Google has gone ahead with a similar placement of the keys. rice field.

The Snow Pixel 7 Pro that we got for review looks great: flashy, shiny, and slippery. The back leaves traces of fingerprints, so be sure to mask under proper protective gear to avoid unfortunate drops, patches, and scratches.

The front of the Pixel 7 Pro takes us back to the curved-edge display phones Samsung mastered long ago. Dirt can be seen on the display. The phone has a Type-C port for charging, but no charger is included in the box. There are eight antenna wires across the Pixel 7 Pro chassis.

face unlock

Tall displays have a nasty reaction to the face unlock feature: 8 out of 10 chances it won’t be recognized, even in the right lighting. Glasses can make you even more frustrated. It becomes so annoying that you end up disabling it.

screen

The screen size of Google Pixel 7 Pro is the same as iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pixel 7 Pro welcomes you with a huge 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. Able to achieve peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, the screen is easily viewable even in direct sunlight. The punch-hole display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for your safety. I haven’t dropped-tested it by chance before, so I can’t say about its longevity, and even the Victus glass can’t stop the display from smudging and scratching.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole LTPO AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits.Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

The display curves towards the edges, giving the phone an endless feel. I’ve seen some of the HOD and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on it, and I believe it’s fantastic. The 120Hz refresh rate is useful while playing a game or watching a live feed of a cricket match. The AOD here is simplistic and does its job perfectly and doesn’t drain the battery too much. Overall, the Google Pixel 7 Pro offers a crisp, vibrant display with curved edges.

processor

Google is using the same Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 Pro. The 2nd generation processors are developed on 5nm technology. The octa-core processor is a bit of an improvement over its predecessor, and the Tensor G2 features 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The same graphics, Mali-G710 MP7, are used in his Pixel 7 Pro. The phone is a competent performer in everyday business. Despite all the talk about thermal efficiency, the Pixel 7 Pro does generate heat. Google will have to address the heat dissipation issue of his Pixel smartphones in the next generation.

Pixel 7 Pro has a Titan M2 chip on top of Tensor G2 that optimizes your phone’s security. The built-in VPN doesn’t work here either. The Pixel 7 Pro runs Android 13 out of the box. Android 13 features remain the same as mentioned in our Pixel 7 review. A pure Android experience makes every Pixel phone special. Pixel 7 Pro is no exception.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2, Android 13, and 12GB RAM is comparable to phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in terms of performance, but it really does tackle the heat issue. There should be. The lack of storage options available in India sounds shortsighted.

camera

The Pixel 7 Pro has a triple rear lens. A 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an additional 48MP telephoto camera. The trio combination gives you a great camera experience. The primary lens maintains the light shade balance. Daytime photos excel in software adjustments and post-processing. The ultra-wide sensor captures plenty of space in the frame while maintaining color balance. The 48MP telephoto sensor zooms beautifully. I’ve used this extensively in daylight to bring distant objects closer and reliably stun, and the Pixel 7 Pro maintains sharpness even at higher zoom levels. Macro shots are also great, but they require a steady hand. Camera presets have two features in beta: long exposure and action pan. These are basically used when shooting a moving subject against the background. Night photos continue to impress with their sharpness and noise reduction.

Google Pixel 7 Pro surprises with Super Res Zoom and image stabilization | Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

The selfie lens is the same as we’ve seen on the Pixel 7. A 10.8MP front lens gives you ample opportunities to explore. Selfies accurately preserved colors and skin tones. No supersaturation was observed either. Portrait shots are better than any other phone.The phone gets a few software touch-ups to make selfies look more appealing. Even in low light, the Pixel 7 Pro outperforms many features.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro surprises with its super-resolution zoom and its stability over time.

battery

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery that should last you at least a day. Your phone’s battery will drain if you use your camera for a long time, but it will remain stable while you’re consuming content. No matter how you use it, the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery will last you all day. There’s no power adapter here either, so you’ll have to resort to other chargers. Therefore, the charging speed is different. It took me about 3 hours to fill up.

Sadly the phone generates heat while charging. Many times I had to unplug it to get things back to normal. This is not the kind of experience you’d expect from a premium flag bearer phone.

Conclusion

Google Pixel 7 Pro brings a variety of new experiences. An ecosystem of unique designs, competitive chipsets and a holistic approach. The camera features make the Pixel 7 Pro a must-have phone if you can afford it, the display stays vibrant and the battery easily manages his day’s tasks. A baffling face unlock feature and heat issues plague the otherwise great phone.

