Grafana Labs partners with Google Cloud to improve cloud observability





NEW YORK, November 17, 2022 — Grafana Labs, the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and configurable operational dashboard, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud. This enables observability of operational data related to highly secure cloud workloads through integration with Google Distributed Cloud. Sponsored. This new partnership will enable Google Cloud customers to easily observe their cloud workloads using Grafana Labs open source technologies such as Grafana for visualization and Loki for log aggregation.

Some federal, state and local government agencies, and private sector organizations may utilize private clouds or air-gapped environments for their cloud workloads when sensitive information increases the risk of cyberattacks. Within these highly secure and closed environments, developers must monitor infrastructure and application performance and troubleshoot when necessary. Grafana Labs has partnered with Google Cloud to facilitate the use of technology in these specialized environments.

Brad Bonnett, senior director of product management at Google Cloud, said Google Distributed Cloud Hosted offers customers a solution that leverages the latest cloud technologies for workloads that cannot be migrated to the public cloud due to security or sovereignty restrictions. To do. The technical integration of the Grafana visualization tool with Google Distributed Cloud opens up new opportunities for our customers to do business in a highly secure environment.

At Grafana Labs, we want observability tools to be available everywhere. Ash Mazhari, Grafana Labs’ vice president of corporate development, said recently that some of his federal customers need stronger security for their workloads in the cloud. Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to bring Grafana visualization and Grafana Loki log aggregation directly to your users, all in a highly secure cloud environment.

America. The Department of Defense already uses Grafana Labs technology for cloud-native observability. For 2021, Grafana, Grafana Loki, and other parts of the Grafana stack have been approved by the DoDs Iron Bank, a rigorously vetted repository of the best development tools and software features. The approval allows his 100,000 employees and contractors working on DoD software to immediately deploy these Grafana Labs technologies without additional approvals or security certifications.

