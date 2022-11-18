Google Maps for iOS Gets Augmented Reality Live View Search for Certain Cities





Google is introducing a new Augmented Reality Live View feature to its Maps app, allowing smartphone users to visually search for nearby restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses.

With Live View, you can open the map, tap the camera icon in the search bar, and see what’s around you, from shops and banks to ATMs and bars. Google Maps provides AR-powered directions and arrows to tell you the distance from a place and how to get there. In addition, you can overlay important information about each location, such as whether it’s open, price range, and rating, over the screen.

According to Google, users can tap a location category to see restaurants, bars, dessert shops, parks, and transportation within walking distance.

Google previewed search with live view in September and is now ready to launch the feature. Starting next week, it will roll out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Google is also rolling out a new feature that will make it easier for electric vehicle owners to find the best charging station for their vehicle using the “fast charging” filter. Additionally, Google is expanding its information on wheelchair-accessible, stair-free locations around the world.

