Google Maps Rolls Out New Features: Here’s What You Need to Know





Google Maps unveiled new features just in time for the holiday season.

In a blog post, the search engine giant said Thursday that the Live View feature will be rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Live View allows users to explore their surroundings with the help of AI, including billions of street view images and augmented reality.

Not only can you find out-of-the-box locations, but you’ll also see important information like opening hours, how busy the store is, price range, and whether it’s highly rated by the Google Maps community.

Google thumbnails, including Google Apps such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Hangouts, etc., displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Available for Android and Apple’s iOS.

In addition. Google made it easy for electric vehicle users to find the best charging station for their vehicle.

“Search for ‘EV charging stations’ and select the fast charge filter to see stations with chargers of 50kW or higher so you can charge faster. You can also filter stations offering EV plug types in more countries to show only stations. Use a plug compatible with your vehicle,” Google explained.

This photo illustration from September 18, 2018 shows a mobile phone with the Google Maps application. ((Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

Both of these features are available for Android and iOS in countries where EV charging stations are available.

Finally, Google’s “Accessible Locations” setting is now available worldwide on Android and iOS.

When the feature is turned on, you’ll see a wheelchair icon on your business profile if your business has a wheelchair-accessible entrance.

The Google Maps logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustrative photo taken in Krakow, Poland on March 10, 2020. ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

Entrances without wheelchair accessible entrances will have the same icon with a strikethrough.

You can also find out if there are accessible seats, restrooms, and parking.

Google says accessible places can also help people who want to avoid stairs.

“Google Maps offers a more intuitive, sustainable and accessible way to explore and navigate, helping us make the most of our holidays and stay focused on the festivities.”

