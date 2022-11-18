New military tech is an unexpected twist in Ukraine’s valiant defense





The collapse of the Sam Bankman-Frieds FTX empire this month has visibly hurt other cryptocurrency players. But it also had another, less noticeable effect. It is a network of technicians associated with Ukraine.

The philanthropic FTX Future Fund recently provided discreet support to an entrepreneur developing an innovative military tool for Ukraine. These techs, they told me, were desperate to find replacement donors after the painful shock of the exchange’s collapse.

I hope they find some. But this latest crisis highlights a broader implication. The nine-month war in Ukraine has unleashed an unorthodox grassroots innovation that investors and policy makers should take note of. Most notably, a global network of tech talent who sympathize with the Ukrainian cause has emerged. One reason is that before the war, the country provided a large number of information technology services to companies around the world.

Ukrainians are using this network to scramble for ideas that can be tested or hacked on the battlefield, and as Microsoft president Brad Smith recently pointed out, this has sparked some extraordinary innovations. It is also quietly reshaping some elements of the business of war. ) tended to originate from government-funded institutions such as

The latter spawned innovations such as global positioning systems and drones, which were later absorbed into civilian technology. Today, however, there is a surge of grassroots improvisation among so-called non-state actors, including terrorists. One example is reports that the Houthis are using his 3D printer to manufacture drones in Yemen.

But what is surprising in Ukraine is the massive improvisation of decentralized networks thanks to the Internet. Sometimes tech giants get involved. Google has provided support in both visible and unobtrusive ways. (One example of the former is that he occasionally turned off traffic his locator part of his map to help defend Ukraine.) Microsoft also provides cyber security support for him, but Smith said: even pointed out that the agility of the Ukrainians themselves was to blame. It was important to fend off Russian attacks.

Elon Musks SpaceX, meanwhile, provided a private Starlink internet terminal to enable Ukrainian satellite communications. He then got cold feet and suggested that he had no intention of using it for military purposes. I hear there are.

More notable, however, is the role of young tech companies as infants in the innovation scene. Drones are a great example. SMEs such as Dedrone in the US, Biker Technologies in Turkey and Quantum Systems in Germany have become the focus of rapid innovation. And consumer technology, which has become so powerful and cheap in recent years, is being usurped by entrepreneurs in surprising ways.

Months after the Russian invasion, Ukrainian engineers figured out how to load grenades into cheap consumer drones sold online by companies such as DJI. They repurposed systems from companies like Dedrone to help Russia fight his Orlan surveillance drones.

Several Ukrainian battalions are reportedly testing ways to counter the swarm of Iranian Shahed-136 drones currently deployed by Russia. One idea is to use Bairaktar drones, possibly with artificial intelligence capabilities, as quasi-sentinels (a move that could take the drone-versus-drone war to a new level).

Meanwhile, seven maritime and nine aerial drones, apparently from Ukraine, recently attacked Russian ships in the strategic Black Sea port of Sevastopol. The bold move surprised some military experts, who described it as a glimpse into the future of naval warfare. Kyiv has apparently developed a naval drone featuring a propulsion system from the popular Canadian jet his ski brand. This puts a new twist on the idea of ​​dual-use technology.

Ukrainians are not alone in this diversion. Iranian drones are also seeing unexpected consumer tech from around the world (including Israel). But what is striking is Ukraine’s decentralized power structure, with grassroots entrepreneurs having a sense of agency rarely found in Russia. As a commentator on Russian state television points out, a country’s military culture has always reflected its national identity.

Of course, there are limits to this kind of grassroots innovation. Ukraine’s desperate need for more powerful long-range missiles and better air defense systems cannot be solved. You also need a reliable source of funding, as the FTX Future dance shows.

But this new wave of technology is already changing the trajectory of warfare. It will also provide military strategists outside Ukraine with learning material for years to come. It may even offer a way for Kyiv to create a state-of-the-art civilian tech sector once the war is over. There is hope here.

