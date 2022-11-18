Hundreds of Twitter employees resign after Elon Musks hardcore ultimatum





According to internal Slack messages seen by The Verge and employee tweets, hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees resigned before Elon Musk did a very hardcore cultural reset of the company.

A fresh sweep of Twitter’s ranks comes after Musk recently fired dozens of employees who criticized or mocked him in tweets and internal messages. Afterwards, Musk asked all employees to answer “yes” on a Google form if they wanted to stay on what he calls Twitter 2.0, Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. I set a deadline. Otherwise, today will be their last day of work and they will receive their severance pay. After the deadline loomed, hundreds of employees immediately began posting farewell messages and salute emojis to his Slack on Twitter, announcing that they had said no to Mr. Musk’s ultimatum.

I didn’t press the button One of her leaving employees posted on her Slack. My watch ends with Twitter 1.0. I don’t want to participate in Twitter 2.0.

Twitter had about 2,900 employees left by Thursday’s deadline, thanks to Mr. Musk’s inadvertent layoff of about half of his 7,500 employees when he took office and his subsequent resignation. Twitter’s remaining and departing employees told The Verge he expects the platform to start breaking down soon, given the scale of the resignations this week. He said he has seen legendary engineers and longing engineers leave one after another.

It feels like all the people who made this place so incredible are leaving, said a Twitter staffer. It will be very difficult for Twitter to recover from here.

Several key engineering teams within Twitter have resigned in full or near total, said another employee who requested to speak anonymously without Musks’ permission. For example, the team that maintains Twitter’s core system library used by all of the company’s engineers has been gone since Thursday. The employee said he couldn’t run Twitter without this team.

As Twitter’s new owner, Musks’ top priority was to fundamentally reset its workplace culture. In an email to employees this week obtained by The Verge, he wrote: This means working long hours at high intensity. Only good performance will get a passing grade.

Many employees are frustrated with Musk’s management style, and Musk himself has become suspicious that they are sabotaging the company. He met with a small group of senior engineers early Thursday to hear why so many of them planned to leave, according to an employee familiar with the meeting. Shortly after, an unsigned email was sent to the employee stating that badge access to the office was immediately suspended until Monday.

Retiring Twitter employees are said to receive at least three months’ salary, but have not yet had a chance to confirm their severance agreements. Employees who choose to stay don’t know how Musk plans to compensate him with his stock now that Twitter is a privately held company.

Meanwhile, according to a message sent to one new hire seen by The Verge, a Twitter recruiter contacted an outside engineer to see if they wanted to join Elon’s company, Twitter 2.0. is starting to take

I have been working here at Twitter for over 11 years. One employee wrote on her Slack on Twitter when the saluting emoji was inundated on Thursday. As of July, I was his 27th longest-serving employee at the company. Now I’m 15th.

Another employee’s message read where these chopped onions came from.

Leaving employees also tweeted their decision to leave. I’ve summarized a few below.

