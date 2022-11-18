ngx-sign-in-with-google-npm





motive

Sign In with Google for Web provides user authentication with Google accounts. From their website:

Sign In With Google is a quick and easy way to manage user authentication and website sign-in. Users sign in to their Google account and give consent to securely share their profile information with the platform. User sign-up and sign-in supports customizable buttons and multiple flows.

However, implementing this in an Angular application was not trivial. That’s why this library was created.

Features Easily render a login button with the with-google-auth-button directive Use WithGoogleAuthService to get an id and access token and automatically update the rxjs subject to emit events like login and logout of the request Add an access token to your installation WithGoogleAuthInterceptor

npm install ngx-sign-in-with-google

Usage settings

Follow the setup guide first.

Extend app.module.ts with the following configuration (see the JavaScript API for configuration details.

import: [

…,

WithGoogleAuthModule

]provider: [

…,

{

provide: ‘WithGoogleAuthConfig’,

useValue: {

clientId: ‘123456789-abcdefghijklmnop.apps.googleusercontent.com’,

scopes: ‘openid profile email’,

prompt: “none”,

enableOneTap: false,

buttonConfig: {

type: ‘standard’, // ‘standard’ | ‘icon’

theme: ‘outline’, // ‘outline’ | ‘filled_blue’ | ‘filled_black’

size: ‘large’, // ‘small’ | ‘medium’ | ‘large’

text: ‘signin_with’, // ‘signin_with’ | ‘signup_with’ | ‘continue_with’ | ‘signin’

shape: ‘rectangular’, // ‘rectangular’ | ‘pill’ | ‘circle’ | ‘square’

logo_alignment: ‘left’, // ‘left’ | ‘center’

width: ‘400’, // string, value in pixel

locale: ‘de_DE’ // locale of button text, default is browser’s locale

},

interceptUrlPrefixes: [

“https://example.com/v1/auth/”,

“https://example.com/v2/”,

]

} as WithGoogleAuthConfig, }, { provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: WithGoogleAuthInterceptor, multi: true }, ]

The interceptUrlPrefixes in this example are

If you don’t want to intercept anything, assign an empty array to interceptUrlPrefixes.

Inject service constructor ( private authService: WithGoogleAuthService ) {} Render login button



Access user details

Use this.authService.getIdToken() to get an instance of WithGoogleAuthIdToken.

let idToken = this.authService.getIdToken() console.log(idToken.name) // Display username





Receive login/logout notifications let authEvents = this.authService.getEventSubject() authEvents.subscribe({ next: (v) => console.log(v.event), error: (e) => console.error(e ) }) author

Simon Klimashka (@klimaschkas)

