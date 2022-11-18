Continental Scenic View Head-Up Display Named CES® 2023 Innovation Award Winner





AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continental’s Scenic View Head-Up Display (HUD) won the CES 2023 Innovation Awards in the product category Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. did. The Scenic View HUD hides the vehicle display in the dashboard and reflects information on the lower black band area of ​​the windshield. State-of-the-art solutions reduce driver look-down angle and increase focal length. Drivers have all the important safety information they need without taking their eyes off the road.

Vehicle safety is our number one priority, said Jens Brandt, head of Continental North America’s User Experience business area. The Scenic View HUD brings vivid and exciting display technology to your vehicle in a way that prioritizes safety. A completely new design concept that displays information inside the vehicle. The Scenic View HUD allows drivers to be more connected to the road, ensuring a better and safer driving experience.

The Scenic View HUD shows information for the instrument cluster, center display and passenger display. It projects a very wide virtual image that spreads over the entire cockpit. These enlarged viewing areas allow virtual images to be seen by everyone in the vehicle, allowing all passengers to see what the vehicle sees, including important safety information.

To achieve this effect, the display module is hidden within the dashboard and reflected in the lower black printed area of ​​the windshield. Continental proprietary algorithms optimize power consumption. Visible brightness makes it safe to use in all ambient lighting conditions.

The structure of the system also opens up new possibilities for innovative dashboard design for automakers. By hiding the display inside, a significant amount of new space is available on the dashboard. One standardized module can be reused in different vehicle lines with different configurations from 1 to 4 displays. This flexibility reduces costs as well as R&D and integration efforts.

Continental has been named a CES Innovation Award winner for the seventh consecutive year. The Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in consumer technology products. The program recognizes winners in 28 consumer technology product categories.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 entries. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For a list of Innovation Award winners, visit CES.tech/innovation. Details will be revealed in January.

Continental at CES 2023

Continental will host a CES Media Day press conference on January 4th at 3pm at Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Room A. An invite-only media event is scheduled for his January 5th. Please contact Mary Arraf for more information.

Follow ContinentalCES 2023 highlights on Facebook and Twitter: #ContinentalCES

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility for people and their goods. A technology company founded in 1871, the technology company provides safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machinery, traffic and transportation. Continental will reach sales of 33.8 billion in 2021 and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, we celebrated the 150th anniversary of our founding.

