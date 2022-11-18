Amazon lays off 10,000 employees Here are additional tactics tech companies use to quietly cut headcount





In a blog post, Amazon announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees, representing 3% of white-collar professionals in corporate and technical roles.

The cuts will mostly focus on money-sapping units such as Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and Kindle e-reader. Human resources are also affected. This points to a slowdown in hiring compared to the aggressive staffing practices implemented in the past few years.

That number seems high, but it represents 1% of Amazon’s more than 1.5 million employees, including hourly warehouse workers.

This is not a one-off. In addition to the job cuts announced Wednesday by Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, Dave Limp, there are a number of ways online retailers and other tech companies can cut headcount. While they deny using it, tech workers say people are being let go or pushed out by stack rankings, relentless layoffs, performance improvement plans, and ongoing layoffs.

Tech sector needs to turn things around

Andy Jassy took over as CEO in July 2021 after founder Jeff Bezos stepped down. The former CEO of Amazon presides over a giant online retailer that he has grown into one of the world’s largest companies. Jassy is now in the enviable situation of navigating a contracting economy marked by record high inflation and interest rates. time. Amazon’s stock price plunged more than 40% in 2022, its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk reportedly gave an ultimatum to the social media platform’s employees. Musk expects his employees to put in long hours and work hard because he only wants people who are highly productive. Employees were told by Thursday to respond to an email asking if they would like to remain with the company. Musk this week fired an engineer who publicly criticized him. Since his takeover, his new Twitter owner has laid off at least 50% of his staff at the social media company.

By comparison, Meta was able to manage about 11,000 people more humanely. In a memo to employees, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained conditions such as retirement packages, health care, and career assistance to find a new job.

According to Layoffs.fyi, the startups and tech sector will cut 134,164 jobs in 2022.

Snap, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Stripe, Lyft, and a string of other tech companies have enacted layoffs, frozen hiring, and canceled job openings.

What is Stack Ranking?

Stack ranking has a negative connotation. This is the process of ranking employees by evaluating their performance relative to their peers rather than how they produce relative to their job description. Managers rate staff as best, average, or poor performers. This rating leads to a bell curve. The top 20% are called top performers, the middle 70% are called average performers, and the bottom 10% are called low performers.

General Electric, run by the legendary Jack Welch, initially started the practice with great success. In the 1980s, Welch was so well-regarded that other companies began copying his management style.

The ranking made it easy to separate the winners from the supposed losers. Employees who are top performers and consistently produce high-quality work are eligible for career advancement opportunities and are first considered employees. This helps reduce bias in the workplace and gives employees a clear frame of what they need to do to become high performers.

Critics of this model argue that the workplace is too competitive and hostile. Instead of fostering collaboration, employees look out of fear to their own interests in order to survive and not be cut off.

What is regret and regret-free consumption?

A regrettable turnover is when people voluntarily decide to leave a company in search of better opportunities. In a rigid economy, we do not replace retired personnel to reduce headcount and save money. Decline without regret is when people are seen as lacking. they are going to be fired. Alternatively, to save face, HR is open to accepting resignations and offering severance pay. The person avoids the stigma of being in control and relieves pain between jobs with proper checks lasting three to six months.

PIP sounds cute, but it’s dangerous

Leadership singles out those who are not producing at the level of expectations. These people are placed in Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs). If it doesn’t improve soon, it’s code to get out of here. Being on PIP creates a lot of stress and pressure. Must exceed expectations and demonstrate impressive performance. Otherwise it will be packaged.

Layoffs are not always fair. For example, whether it’s Amazon’s Alexa division, Meta’s Metaverse team, or whatever role Musk presides, there’s a risk of headcount reduction. You may be a rock star, but if you’re in a department that’s losing a lot of money, the group can’t cover overheads and salaries, and you could be fired.

How to manage your career

I hope someone can stick by for you and help you survive during these critical times when companies are in layoff mode. Anonymous posting site for consulting professionals suggesting they need to find a sponsor or mentor. Sponsors can use the backchannel to find new roles within the company in units not affected by layoffs. Mentors can provide ongoing guidance and advice to help steer your career in the right direction and avoid pitfalls sponsors may have had to learn on their own.

If your company cuts costs and the future looks bleak, don’t give up hope. Please double your efforts. Go to the office every day and let people know who you are. Be productive over time. Make sure your supervisors and their superiors are aware of your accomplishments. Our goal is to become irreplaceable.

You need to sneak around and find a new job at the same time as you become an integral part of your job and attract attention due to the proximity bias of being in the office. Find a few recruiters who specialize in your field. Set up a meeting to understand your job responsibilities, background, skills, talents, education, and what you want to do next. Be upfront with your headhunter about the base, bonuses, stock, benefits, and working style you want. While you work hard in the office, recruiters keep an eye out for new opportunities on your behalf.

