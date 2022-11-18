Bengaluru engineer got job at Google after 10 years of trying, says he applied every year but got rejected





A Bengaluru technician shares his story of being hired by tech giant Google after applying for jobs regularly for 10 days. He shares tips for aspirants.

New Delhi, updated: Nov 17 2022 16:19 IST

By Divya Bhati: Perseverance is the key to success and our engineers from Bangalore have proven it. Advin Netto, a digital designer by profession, was recently hired by Google India. This doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for Netto, it actually took him a decade before he received an offer letter from the tech giant.

Advin Roy Netto, now working at Google as a UX designer, has been applying for jobs at the company for about a decade. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated in animation and graphics in 2007 and started working as a web designer in 2008 at his retreat in a luxury villa in Saligam. After working for 1 year and 3 months at his first job, Built.io started applying for his designer position at Google Digital, as his creative designer. But after working for seven companies and gaining almost his 12 years of experience, he finally landed on his dream job: his Google.

He shared the news on social media along with his family’s reaction video. At the same time, he also wrote a message for aspirants looking to get into the tech giants. “We generally see the positive side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort behind it,” he wrote on Instagram. Every year, when I haven’t heard from you, I see what’s wrong with me.I changed my resume and portfolio and tried to start over,” he added, citing his 10-year journey.

Netto further wrote down some tips and advice for aspirants, writing: Ask for referrals. Not everyone has time to reply, but don’t get discouraged, keep asking. Either one will help you,” he wrote.

Interestingly, Google receives over a million resumes and applications every week, and about 144 people actually show up at our headquarters. As such, he has less than a 1% chance of receiving a call from the company. So the natto story is a tenacious motivator for those dreaming of getting a job at tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon.

However, given the ongoing macroeconomic situation, joining these large companies does not guarantee job security. Recently, Amazon began laying off employees across divisions, while Meta and Twitter also cut headcount and reorganized their teams and budget spending. Google also announced a hiring freeze for the third quarter, but is slowly resuming hiring to fill key positions.

— end —

release date:

November 17, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/bengaluru-techie-bags-a-job-at-google-after-trying-for-10-years-says-he-applied-every-year-but-got-rejected-2298422-2022-11-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos