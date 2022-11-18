Performance appraisal system could put 10,000 Google jobs at risk





Over 10,000 Google employees can be set to receive bad performance reviews. Some employees fear Google will allow layoffs. The company is under pressure to cut costs as job cuts hit rivals like Meta.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a new performance review tool called GRAD. This changes the way employees evaluate their work. In the new system, his 2% to 6% of employees in the previous rating system may get bad grades.

Based on the company’s latest headcount, that would account for about 11,000 employees in the company if it followed the expected valuation distribution seen by insiders.

With industry layoffs hitting Meta, Amazon, and other tech companies, Google employees fear they’ll be next in line. The company has traditionally avoided broad-based layoffs, and some staff told Insider they were concerned Google would use performance-based layoffs to cut jobs and cut costs. .

These low scores can give companies reason to put employees in performance review plans before showing them the door.

Now, according to insider-reviewed internal guidelines, even in the “moderate impact” review, the second lowest score is that the employee was “inconsistent with the level/standards expected for the role.” It means that The guidelines state that these distributions should not be forced, but the company expects them to be “almost met.” Note that for organizations with less than 5,000 staff he may have more variations.

In recent weeks, employees have been invited to “support check-in” sessions with their managers. According to internal documents seen by insiders, managers are required to conduct these check-ins before assigning either of the two lowest ratings to staff. Insiders previously reported that managers were asked to hit a minimum number of check-ins with staff.

“If people don’t check in, performance planning is the next step,” said a person familiar with the change.

This week, activist investor TCI Fund Management called on Google to cut jobs, urging the company to take more drastic action, saying performance-based layoffs weren’t enough.

For now, Google employees create memes through it.

An Insider reached out to Google for comment.

