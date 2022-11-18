Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the cheapest ever in this Black Friday sale





Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are up to $150 off during our new Black Friday promotion.

google pixel 7 google pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is an improvement on the already excellent Pixel 6, making it a very sleek flagship phone without a steep price tag.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best smartphone, with a sleek, premium design and Google’s 2nd generation silicon, plus, as usual, a great camera.

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are the best Android handsets you can buy today. While not perfect, these two handsets offer excellent hardware performance and their software prowess is unmatched. Both phones are on sale now for a limited time only for Black Friday, with up to $150 off retail prices.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 processors, and both phones have 50MP main cameras. However, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 12MP ultra-wide and a 48MP telephoto camera, while the Pixel 7 sticks to a 12MP ultra-wide camera, so there are some differences between the two. Regardless, both phones take great photos and pretty good video.

Pixel 7 Pro in the snow

Another difference between the two phones is that the Pro model has a 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display, while the standard model has a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen.Both phones have a fingerprint reader under the display. there is. As far as software goes, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both receive the latest updates from Google and will be supported for years to come.

Obsidian Pixel 7

As for colors, the Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, while the Pixel 7 Pro is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Both models come in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, but only the 7 Pro is available in 512GB. There are also differences in RAM, with the Pixel 7 having 8GB and the Pixel 7 Pro having 12GB.

If you’re interested, for a limited time, you can get $100 off any Pixel 7 model. So the 128 GB model is $499 and the 256 GB model is $599. A $150 discount is currently available for the Pixel 7 Pro. So the 128 GB base model is $749, the 256 GB model is $849, and the 512 GB version is $949.

