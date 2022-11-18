Google’s privacy sandbox comes to Android





Privacy requirements are fundamentally changing the marketing industry, and a major frontier of this change is the ad tech landscape.

Apple fires the starter gun and Google must follow suit.

With the iPhone maker’s restrictions on iOS sacrificing the legitimacy of well-known mobile marketing like Facebook and Snapchat, Android is making similar changes.

Google-managed operating systems account for about 70% of all mobile phones in the world, and Google has confirmed that privacy sandbox beta testing will begin on Android earlier this week. Below are the key processes that media people should be aware of.

maid

How does Google differ from Apple in changing access to the Mobile Advertising Identifier (MAID)?

This is an important question everyone is asking given that mobile advertising on iOS devices is hampered by Apple’s depletion of the MAID, known as the “advertiser’s ID” or IDFA. .

The IDFA meant that nearly every player in the ad tech industry could benefit from advertising and tracking iPhone users. But since 2020, Apple has tried to block this with the concept of specifically asking users for their consent before monetizing.

Google is following suit with the demise of MAID, known as Google AdID, but (predictably) its decline will be slower. According to multiple sources, Google is already in discussions with ad tech companies about how it plans to evolve audience targeting on Android devices. This is in stark contrast to Apple’s one-sided approach.

Mike Brooks, COO of ad tech firm Verve Group, pointed out the differences between Apple and Google’s approach and praised Google’s more collaborative process. “They are aware that adoption is necessary for this to work,” he added.

The good news for the mobile advertising industry is that Google has committed to keeping Google AdIDs “for at least the next two years.” The company recommends that media trading primaries reach out to ad serving and measurement partners prior to the beta. The exam will start next year.

API testing

For users looking to test a new solution or API, the registration process includes a regular roll call of names from Google Chrome’s privacy sandbox, including topics, FLEDGE, and attribution reports.

One of the unique aspects of Android is its SDK (software development kit) runtime. Google has already started recruiting volunteers for his closed beta trial as a means of further restricting how consent is shared between media owners and partners (such as measurement providers).

Currently, Google’s policy effectively allows third-party SDK developers, such as in-app measurement companies, to share the same permissions as Android app publishers.

Such a policy allows third-party service developers to better integrate their SDKs with client Android app code. From here, the host developer submits the packaged app for distribution via the app store. However, with the latest proposal, each publisher partner submits her SDK, which Google scrutinizes and approves or rejects accordingly.

Google Product Manager Ryan Fitzgibbon wrote earlier this week:

For Ben Phillips, CEO and founder of consulting firm BLP101, the fact that Google was fined $392 million for tracking the location of users without their consent means that Google (and the industry as a whole) will continue to It emphasizes how seriously changes must be taken.

“We are entering a whole new era of privacy policy enforcement. Many of the legal guidelines have been around for a while, but it should come as no surprise to both DPOs and CMOs.”

“However, ‘Jeopardy’ has rarely been attributed to operating outside of regulation.”

