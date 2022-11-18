Why You’ll Never Stop Using Your Google Pixel 7 Pro





Today is the day you have to take the SIM card out of your current phone and insert it into another device. This happens regularly and most of the time I’m indifferent to it. But sometimes you love using your phone so much that you don’t want to change SIM cards. Today is one of those days.

The phone I leave behind is a Google Pixel 7 Pro and it’s been great for the last 21 days. is in

Serious Concerns

I reviewed the Google Pixel 7 a few weeks before trying the Pixel 7 Pro. The latter phone didn’t have major issues, but it wasn’t perfect. But my annoyance is that his Digital Trends mobile his editor is far from the problems Joe Maring had with his Pixel 7 Pro, and judging by his comments and other reviews online, it’s his was not alone. While I was secretly bragging about his generally good Pixel 7, I was a little more concerned about the Pixel 7 Pro. Will it be a disaster?

For me, I had three main concerns. First, battery life, second, Android 13 bugs, and finally, both of these had an impact on overall performance. I’ll go through each of these in turn, but first, you should know a little bit about how I use my phone. I have my phone connected to Wi-Fi during most of my workday on weekdays. We use different apps like messaging and social apps, browse in Chrome, make phone calls, connect to Bluetooth, take pictures with our camera, use Google Maps for navigation, and reply to emails.



On average, my screen time (according to Digital Wellbeing) is 3-5 hours each day. I also had days where I connected to either the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Google Pixel Watch, or both at the same time, while using the Pixel 7 Pro. I haven’t pressed my phone when it comes to games, but it’s safe to say that I’m pretty hard on my daily routine. Despite this, the battery consistently lasted two full days.

I can’t remember a single time when the battery gave me anxiety or forced me to give it a quick boost just to make sure I got through day two. There were several days (i.e. 40% used from around 8am until midnight). And even on days with more than his five hours of screen time, he’s never been below 20% at the end of the day. The Pixel 7 Pro’s battery life isn’t just acceptable, it’s been exceptional from the start.

Full of bugs?

I was concerned about the system stability of my Pixel 7 Pro, and thought that Android 13 and other apps might have bugs that prevented me from completing my work. All in all, Android is very reliable and we didn’t see any major issues with the app. The phone has never crashed, I have had to reboot repeatedly to fix a problem, I have never uninstalled and reinstalled an app due to a frustrating bug, nothing like Joe’s Pixel 7 Pro It’s a different experience.

Does that mean the Pixel 7 Pro was perfect? call performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has poor Wi-Fi range compared to other phones I use, and while the other phones on the desk next to me (such as the iPhone 14 Pro) connect without issue, they periodically signal drops to The Bluetooth connection is also erratic, dropping frequently and sometimes not connecting at all.



Calls also seem to be affected by all of this, with frequent interruptions in the Bluetooth connection during voice calls. There were also some unknown call drops that could be due to switching from Voice-over-Wi-Fi to network when the Wi-Fi signal fails. I also had a situation where the phone tried to connect but failed to connect. This is only resolved by rebooting.

These connectivity issues are the most severe issues I’ve had with the Pixel 7 Pro, and while they’re unacceptable, they don’t happen all the time, so they’re easy to forgive when they do.

Everything that makes it special

The connectivity bugs are pretty annoying, but they didn’t stop me from loving my Pixel 7 Pro. It doesn’t come as a revelation, but the camera is really nice and hasn’t failed under any circumstances yet. Here you can tweak the photo until it looks exactly how you want it. The Pixel 7 Pro’s downside is its basic selfie camera and lack of selfie-related editing features. It doesn’t have the options found in the outdated Snapseed app.

But the camera isn’t the only thing that got me hooked on the Pixel 7 Pro. I like the design and the choice of materials. It’s instantly recognizable as a Google Pixel phone, has just the right shape and just the right weight. It doesn’t feel ugly or clumsy at all, and I prefer the curved sides of the Pro’s screen to the flat Pixel 7. Aside from the special photo editing features, I love the automatic translation feature that works on YouTube and even messaging apps. It’s like WhatsApp plus nicely designed and customizable Android 13 software.

The Pixel 7 Pro exceeded my expectations when it came to battery life and stability. The camera is as good as everyone says, and overall everyday usability is excellent most of the time. Even with the occasional connectivity issues it’s become a solid favorite of the year and as soon as I get the chance my SIM will be this[bonebutchancesaremyphonewillbesomethingliketheonewereviewedStillthefactthatIhadsuchapositiveexperiencewhileothersdidn’tfeelthePixel’srisksandit’snotawelcomethoughtatall[honeButthefactI’vehadsuchapositiveexperiencewhileothershavenotdriveshometheriskinessofthePixelsthere’sstillachanceyourownphonemayendupbeingliketheonewereviewedAndthat’snotawelcomethoughtatall[骨しかし、自分の電話が私たちがレビューしたようなものになる可能性がまだあるので、他の人がPixelのリスクを感じていないのに、私がそのような前向きな経験をしたという事実そして、それはまったく歓迎すべき考えではありません。[honeButthefactI’vehadsuchapositiveexperiencewhileothershavenotdriveshometheriskinessofthePixelasthere’sstillachanceyourownphonemayendupbeingliketheonewereviewedAndthat’snotawelcomethoughtatall

Editor's pick

