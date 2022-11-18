



Burcon Presents at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 16, 2022 – Burcon NutraScience Corporation (“Burcon” or the “Company”) (TSX: BU) is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for food and beverages, today, .

Burcon management will also host a virtual 1:1 investor meeting during the conference. Investors will have the opportunity to meet and speak with Burcon’s newly appointed CEO, Kip Underwood.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord representative.

About Varkon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in developing plant-based proteins for food and beverages. With over 20 years of experience formulating high-purity proteins with superior performance, taste and nutrition, Varcon has developed new plant-based proteins derived from plants such as peas, canola, soybeans, hemp and sunflower seeds. We have accumulated an extensive patent portfolio covering sauce. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation (“Merit Foods”) was formed by Burcon and his three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods then built and commissioned a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada. The facility, under license from Burcon, produces best-in-class pea and canola proteins for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.burcon.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

TSX has not reviewed and is not responsible for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors and actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities may differ from those forward-looking statements. may differ materially from those expressed or implied by Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information may be interpreted as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” It can be identified by a word such as “future”. ”, “likely”, “likely”, “should”, “may”, “may” and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those projected by such statements or information. Important factors that could cause Burcon’s plans and expectations to differ materially include the execution of our business model and growth strategy. industry trends and competition; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations, and our ability to obtain cost-effective financing; Potential Changes in Government Regulations. and as otherwise set forth in Burcon’s filings with securities regulators and stock exchanges from time to time, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Burcon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2022. Risks and factors of www.sedar.com Public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR. This list is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect our forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information speak only as of the date they are made, and Burcon disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. increase. new information, future events, or otherwise. Although Bircon believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, investors should rely on such statements. Shouldn’t.

industry contacts

Paul Lamb

Director, Investor Relations

Barcon NutraScience Corporation

Phone (604) 733-0896, Toll Free (888) 408-7960

[email protected] www.burcon.ca

Media contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

president

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Phone (604) 888-5267

[email protected]

