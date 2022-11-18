



LOS ANGELES, Calif., United States, Nov. 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Pivo, Inc. today announced that Pivo Max, a more versatile and powerful version of Pivo Max, was named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner announced that he was selected as The highly successful Pivo Pod smartphone mount. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of his over 2,100 submissions. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, which takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings are awarded the Best of Innovation honor. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics and design.

Pivo offers AI-powered motion-tracking smartphone mounts, accessories, and apps that help influencers, bloggers, photographers, educators, athletes, real estate professionals, and equestrians create better content. We offer a wide range. The Pivos line of products transforms smartphones into hands-free tools, allowing solo he creators to create amazingly dynamic videos.

Pivo Max is an even stronger, more stable and versatile motion tracking mount built to take your content creation to the next level. With a new design, smoother tracking, and larger payloads, content creators can now bring their ideas to life using smartphones, tablets, and action cameras.

We are honored and excited to be selected as an Innovation Award nominee at CES 2023. Pivo Max presents the most powerful version of his Pivo Pod to date. Users will be blown away by the design of his Pivo Max. Compatible with smartphones as well as tablets and action cameras, Pivo Max is a game changer in terms of empowering solo creators to create better content.

What’s New at CES 2023 CES, in partnership with the World Academy of Arts and Sciences (WAAS), showcases the vital role of technology in supporting the UN’s efforts to advance human security around the world. At CES 2023, the CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies that advance human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new technology subcategories.

CES 2023 Innovation Award winners (including product descriptions and photos) can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be revealed in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, with Media Days January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience global brand new technology, sort his leader face-to-face and collaborate with other attendees. The show will focus on how innovations in sustainability, transport and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts, including John Deere and his AMD leader, during live keynotes. For all the latest CES 2023 information, registration details, and media pages for all press resources, visit CES.tech.

With a CES Innovation Award nomination, Pivo is fast becoming the leading provider of motion tracking smartphone mounts in the US and globally.

About Pivo Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. Winner of multiple innovation and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning images using their smartphones. Pivo has distributed his Pivo Pod in over 150 countries. For media inquiries, please email [email protected] For sales and distribution inquiries, please email [email protected] or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.

November 17, 2022, 7:18 PM

