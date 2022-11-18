Zenith Tech Fair showcases AI and other innovations





Zenith Bank is launching a second edition of technology with a particular focus on innovations such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, blockchain, robotics, big data, fintech, augmented reality, data analytics, 5G and telecommunications. We are planning to host a trade fair. Technology, above all.

This year’s Zenith Tech Fair will take place on November 22nd and 23rd, 2022, with the theme Future Forward 2.0. Technologies that interact for the future of the industry.

The two-day trade fair will feature welcoming remarks by Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, and opening remarks by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Nigeria and CEO, Body of Banks, Nigeria. A greeting will be given. The Future of Banking: Digital Transformation Journey keynote will be delivered by renowned futurist, best-selling author, award-winning speaker, Moven founder and Bank 4.0 author Brett King.

Other prominent IT practitioners representing top global brands will present. These include his Tarik Alatovic, a senior partner at McKinsey. Juliet Ehimuan, West Africa Director, Google. Ola Williams, Country Manager at Microsoft Inc. Andrew Uaboi, Vice President/Head, Visa West Africa; Rakiya Mohammed, Director of Information Technology, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Chris Lu, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Nigeria. Her Adaora Umeoji, Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, said:

The trade show will feature three panel discussions. The first panel to consider the future of payments was joined by Yinka David West, a professor at Lagos Business School, as host, and joined by his four discussants, including Agada Apochi, MD of UPSL. increase. Olu Akanmu, MD of Opay. Premier Oiwoh, MD of NIBBS. See also Kari Tukur, Vice President and Head of Products, East/West Africa, MasterCard. Zenith Bank will also launch a nationwide pitch competition for tech startups in Nigeria.

The second panel will address the topic, “What are the key challenges of digital transformation in the financial industry?” how do you solve them? Hosted by Brett King, it will be joined by his four debaters, including Tosin Eniolorunda, his MD at TeamApt. Obi Emetarom, MD, Appzone. He is Babatunde Obrimah, the COO of FintechNGR. and Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

The third panel discussion is titled “Technology Powering the Global Trade Revolution: Current Transformative Trends.” Hosted by Ourpass founder and CEO Samuel Eze, the panel features his five debaters, including his MD of PAPSS, Mike Ogbalu III. Akeem Lawal, divisional CEO of Interswitch. Massimiliano Spallazzi, Country Manager for Jumia. Ozoemena Nnaji, director of trade and exchanges at CBN.

