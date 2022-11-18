How technology inspires teamwork.





Hybrid workforce

There has been a big shift towards hybrid and remote work, with the majority of employees now preferring the option to work from home. This means that if employers fail to offer integrated remote work solutions, they risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive recruiting market. Here, we speak to Rory McKeand, CEO of Digital Transformation Partner Technology Services Group (TSG), about the challenges and benefits of his hybrid work, and how technology fosters a positive workplace culture.

Gary Drenik: Why is hybrid work attractive in the modern business age?

Rory McKeand: Hybrid working is a must. Gone are the old rituals and customs. Simply put, businesses need to adapt to hybrid ways of working or risk being left behind. Much of the appeal of hybrid work rests on the level of trust placed between the employee and the company. Employees feel trusted to do their jobs wherever they are, resulting in greater business outcomes.

A recent survey from Prosper Insights & Analytics found that more than half of Gen Z (52%), Millennials (56%) and Gen X (52%) work for companies that allow them to work from home rather than working from home. I hope that At the office. Nearly 58% of the baby boomers surveyed are currently retired, but only 29% of him said he would prefer to work from home.

This marked a significant shift in public opinion towards hybrid working and was invaluable to TSG. Not only has he been successful in attracting and retaining top talent since moving to a hybrid work model, but many of his employees have returned to his TSG. Thanks to hybrid working and the introduction of new technologies that make it possible. In addition, we currently have the highest score in the B Heard survey and have been included in some of the best companies to work for UK lists.

Drenik: How have cloud systems impacted team collaboration and collaboration?

McKeand: Cloud technologies offer opportunities for people to communicate and collaborate in ways that were previously not possible with on-premises systems. Think about field workers, the power of cloud technology has given them quick access to information and kept them on top of company activity.

Everything is in one place, accessible to everyone in the company. Having all this information in one place improves productivity and employee satisfaction.

Let’s look at an example from an application such as Microsoft Word. With Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, you can share Word documents with multiple collaborators, communicate in real time, and work together wherever they are. This is the power of the Microsoft 365 suite. Similarly, his cloud-based CRM solutions, such as Dynamics 365, allow his entire team to connect to one solution.

Considering how this collaboration worked before, it’s a pain in comparison. A meeting with all attendees will probably be required. Otherwise, documentation versions will change constantly and management will become confusing.

Cloud technology enables teams to achieve more productive results and work together as closely as possible.

Drenik: What are some common problems companies face that can be solved using cloud software?

McKeand: If you have a team that relies only on needing to be in one place at a time, and in the event of a disaster, collecting information and data that will help solve the problem will use cloud-based technology. that makes it easier.

Suppose you have a serious cybersecurity problem if cloud technology is not deployed. This means that engineers have to physically travel to the site to address the issue, spending more time getting there, identifying the problem, and seeking relevant assistance. A team (may need to be physically present to address the issue).

Too much business time and headaches at the moment. When you think about what cloud software can do, you’ll be able to address the problem immediately. Businesses can rest assured that issues will be investigated immediately. Don’t worry about waiting for an onsite engineer to see if your problem can be fixed. can solve the problem.

Ultimately, we will be able to use cloud software and technology to address our common concerns, especially as automation becomes more commonplace and digital literacy increases.

Drenik: What has the evolution of a positive work culture brought to impact business/employee productivity?

McKeand: A positive work culture is an important business function, and these days people and culture are often marked as more important than anything else. Considering the fact that we employ these people, trust is at the core of any business.

Trust comes in many forms. It can be that wherever they are, that they are working as hard as they can, that they have social to encourage and build internal relationships, or that we are there when they need mental health support. It is trust that you are in

These, in turn, help foster a positive work culture. Employees spend a lot of time at work and creating a productive atmosphere in the workplace means they are willing to work hard for a company they not only believe in but enjoy working for. So it means we get more from them. This extends to working remotely. Providing a work-life balance that fits your life can create a positive mindset. Being organized in your personal life means less stress at work.

Drenik: Do you think cloud solutions continue to make a positive difference across the workforce?

McKeand: As more and more people become digitally literate, cloud solutions will change not just processes and systems, but the mindset of the average person. For example, upskilling and digital proficiency begin to be required along with work experience in the workforce. As this evolves, it will drive change within the enterprise to keep adopting the latest solutions.

In essence, it all goes hand in hand with a culture built on the trust that employees do their work, and systems that allow employees to access and work with data wherever they are. Cloud solutions give employees the ability and means to work more effectively. and efficiently.

Drenik: Thanks to Rory for his time and insight on using cloud technology best practices to support integrated hybrid and remote work. The message is clear. With more than half of people now supporting remote and flexible working options, it is imperative that employers embrace the digital transformation.

