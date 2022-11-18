How to play YouTube videos using the Google Home app Airdroid





Can I use the Google Home app for screen mirroring?

Yes, I can!

The Google Home app is a unique platform for controlling thousands of devices for things like automatically turning on compatible lights every day, checking the weather, and more. We also operate audio and video equipment such as Google Nest, Google Wi-Fi and Chromecast. It’s free to use, so you can use it for both purposes.

You can use the Google Home app for screen mirroring. Anyone can easily download and use it. This tutorial will show you how to cast YouTube to Google Home for audio and video playback.

1 Use Google Home app to connect to Chromecast and play YouTube videos on your TV

The Google Home app can also help control your Chromecast device to play YouTube videos on your TV. Chromecast is a mini device designed by Google that lets you cast your screen to your TV. It’s a pocket-sized device with a small USB cable that you have to plug into your TV’s port. Here are the steps to answer how to play YouTube on Google Home:

Step 1: Connect your Chromecast device to your TV

Connect your Chromecast device to your TV and make sure your mobile device and Chromecast are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Download the Google Home app on your mobile

If you have an Android phone, use the Google Play Store to download the Google Home app. For iPhone users, please download from the App Store.

Step 3: Connect using the Google Home app

in the app[設定]and open[デバイス]Select a tab. next,[デバイスの追加]Click to see a list of available devices nearby. Click the Chromecast device connected to your TV.

Step 4: Start watching YouTube

Once your device is connected, play YouTube videos on your mobile and display them on your TV.

Pros and Cons of Google Chromecast Pros Low price and forever free to use.Provides an HD quality display and allows you to enjoy your music with high-quality sound.ConsLacks additional features such as apps , is a simple device for casting the screen.No remote control function to perform tasks on other devices. 2 Share YouTube audio to Google Home using PC

Google Home devices only provide audio functionality. There is an easy way to cast YouTube music to Google Home using your PC.

Step 1: Open PC settings

Open PC settings and select the Bluetooth option.[Bluetooth とその他のデバイスを追加]Click[Bluetooth]Select an option.

Step 2: Open the Google Home app

Open the Google Home app and select the Google Home device you want to cast music to.

Step 3: Enable Pairing Mode

of the app[設定]open a tab and[ペアリングされた Bluetooth デバイス]Click to enable pairing mode.

Step 4: On your PC[デバイスの追加]open a tab

on a PC[デバイスを追加]Click and select the Google Home device you want to pair. Once selected, it will pair with your PC.

Step 5: Start playing audio

When you play a YouTube video on your PC, you will hear audio on your Google Home device while the video is displayed on your PC screen. You will receive a notification that pairing is complete.

You can also cast YouTube audio to your Google Home Mini device. The advantage of using this device is that it is relatively smaller than the Google Home device. Google Home mini devices are easy to carry and work perfectly with the Google Assistant.

3 How do I change the Wi-Fi network on my Google Home Mini device?

If you change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home Mini device, make sure your mobile device and Mini device are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Then open the Google Home app on your mobile. Select a Google device to connect to your network.

[設定],[Wi-Fi]then[ネットワークを削除]Click.

Your previous internet connection will be disconnected. Now you can connect your Google device to the new Wi-Fi network you want.

4 How to reset Google Home Mini or Google Home? Google Home Mini

View your Home Mini device and look for the reset button under the power cord. Press and hold that button. It takes 15 minutes for the device to reset. After 5 minutes the device will start the process and the next he will complete within 10 seconds.

Google home device

You can’t reset your Google Home device from the Google Home app. When setting up the device, press and hold the microphone mute button on the back of the device for about 15 seconds. The device will be reset.

5 Best Alternatives: AirDroid Cast to Cast YouTube

AirDroid Cast is a de facto developing screen mirroring app that provides the fastest screen mirroring functionality. Save money on expensive projectors and other equipment by using this app in your company, educational institution, or at home.

Video and audio quality are the main considerations when casting your screen, and all your audience will notice it. AirDroid Cast is definitely the most amazing app that offers the best HD quality display and crystal clear sound.

Here are the detailed steps to cast YouTube from mobile to PC via local network.

Step 1: Download AirDroid Cast

Download the AirDroid Cast app on your Android/iPhone and PC.

Step 2: Select connection method

Open the AirDroid Cast desktop client on your PC,[ワイヤレス]Choose. To cast your screen on PC for free, connect both your phone and PC to the same Wi-Fi network. (AirDroid Cast also supports remote screen mirroring, you need to upgrade to Premium for this).

Step 3: Create a connection

A QR code and a 9-digit cast code will be displayed on the PC screen. Add it manually to your mobile to connect both devices. after that,[許可]Click the button to give permission to your PC,[このデバイスを信頼する]Don’t forget to check the box.

Step 4: Start Mirroring

A message will also appear on your PC. Allows mobile to cast screen to his PC. After completing these steps, you can cast your screen.

Step 5: Play YouTube

Then launch the YouTube app and play any video on YouTube and you will be able to watch it on your PC with high quality results.

Additional features of AirDroid Cast

Screen control

You can also use AirDroid Cast to control your mobile screen on your PC using the control function. This feature of AirDroid Cast allows you to play mobile games on your PC without using an emulator, making it ideal for game lovers. It’s also perfect for live streaming online games.

multiple screen sharing

Regular screen mirroring apps show one screen when sharing. AirDroid Cast has the ability to cast multiple screens at once. You can cast up to 5 screens simultaneously on one screen.

remote keyboard

Remote keyboard is another important feature of AirDroid Cast. You can use your PC keyboard to type anything on your phone. With this feature, you can easily chat with anyone without holding your phone in your hands. In addition, you can do any office work and use it in meetings for a quick text display instead of a whiteboard.

Two-way audio sharing

With AirDroid Cast, you can even talk to someone for one-on-one communication. Two-way audio sharing lets you talk to colleagues in remote meetings even when you’re not in the office. You can also share your screen and communicate with remote clients and family members.

6 final verdict

This post introduced several Google products for sharing your screen and playing YouTube videos and audio files on other devices. Google Home is a single app that lets you organize your day, get answers, control the lights in your home, play music and more. Download the Google Home app to control your device and link your Google Home or Mini to your PC or mobile device. You can watch YouTube videos on your PC while listening to music on your Google Home. The AirDroid Cast app is a great Google Home alternative that allows you to easily control and share your screen. Free to use for local screen sharing.

Frequently asked questions about Google Home

Is google home free?

A Google Home device or Google Home Mini is a paid device that needs to be purchased once. Then you can download the Google Home app and control your device.

Does Google Home offer screen controls?

Google Home can only be used to play music. It does not provide screen control functionality. Devices have only one or two buttons to manage limited tasks.

Can Google Home be used as a speaker?

Yes, you can use Google Home to listen to audio files located on devices connected to Google Home. It could be mobile, tablet, or PC. You can also use your Google Home to play music online from iTunes and YouTube music.

What is required for Google Home to work?

Google Home has a 4200mAh rechargeable battery. The device has a port to plug in the Google Home’s original charging cable, so you can charge it whenever it runs low. The device displays LED lights that indicate the battery charge level.

