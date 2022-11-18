How to Attract and Retain Top Tech Talent





By Alvaro Chacon, Founding Partner and President of Stateside Co. We source, retain and manage the best digital talent for you.

As a company that provides human resource augmentation services, my company has always aimed to hire, retain, and manage technical personnel for US companies, and the competition for technical personnel has intensified in recent years.

We constantly see candidates and job seekers applying for multiple jobs at the same time and “competing” for the new workplace to offer the best salary and benefits. I have seen you accept vacancies and then receive multiple new offers during your notice period when joining our company or during our onboarding period.

The job market is currently active, and in the tech sector, highly sought-after job seekers and current team members always expect to receive multiple offers inviting them to move to “greener pastures.” I understand.

Stateside considers the recruitment process to be ongoing until a candidate has been hired and onboarded successfully. It usually takes about 90 days, depending on your position and seniority. Having a clear understanding of what drives candidates through the various stages of the hiring process can help address the above concerns.

If the candidate is an active and talented job seeker, assume that they will receive multiple job offers and understand that they will gravitate towards the one that appeals most. Listen carefully to what they want and practice empathy to understand what is important to the candidate. Then you can determine if you can provide a work environment that allows your employees to thrive.

For most candidates, salary is just one of several factors that determine job satisfaction. Other factors to consider include autonomy, flexibility, opportunities in her career path, emotional security, additional benefits, team affiliation, and work-life balance.

Once you have determined that the candidate is a good fit for the role and company, actively encourage them to evaluate all other offers before accepting yours. Candidates should carefully consider the offer that best suits them. Understand that candidates must make the best choice for themselves. In today’s job market, it’s wise to look for the most lucrative opportunities.

Once the candidate has accepted the offer and signed the offer letter, show them what the onboarding process will look like and introduce them to your team to prepare them for joining the company immediately. It’s important to have a sense of belonging from. The first day at a new job can be one of the most anxiety-inducing days in someone’s career, so making him feel welcome is a top priority.

Recently, I’ve noticed that more and more candidates are trying to renegotiate their salary and benefits after accepting a job or entering the onboarding process. In some cases, this reveals that some criteria that candidates forgot to mention are important to them. For example, requests for additional holidays, already promised vacation days, or other special work schedules. In my experience these are fair most of the time and it would be in your best interest to allow yourself to perform to the best of your ability.

In other situations, renegotiation attempts are based on more significant demands, such as a significant salary increase based on a new job offer. This can be a red flag, a sign that candidates will always leverage other job listings to boost their future salary. Consider these situations carefully.

Allowing a salary increase on the grounds that a candidate or new team member is being threatened with leaving can justifiably create resentment among longer-serving, sometimes more skilled, and more loyal staff. I have. In our experience, these candidates tend to stay on the job for only short periods of time, increasing hiring and onboarding costs for employers. When this happens, we usually have the candidate accept another job offer. If this happens in the first few days of a candidate’s career rather than later in the career, the cost of replacement will be higher, so we appreciate that.

We believe that a fair and effective hiring process stems from empathizing with candidates, understanding their drivers, and making sure they are a good fit for each other before offering them a position within the team. . We always say that it is equally important that the candidate is a good fit for the company and that our company and culture is a good fit for the candidate.

