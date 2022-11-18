After Elon Musk’s ultimatum, Twitter employees begin to retire





Nov 18 (Reuters) – Hundreds of Twitter employees are believed to have decided to leave the beleaguered social media company.

The departure highlights the reluctance of some of Twitter’s roughly 3,000 employees, who Musk had previously laid off half of the workforce, including management, to stay at the company, citing long hours and a furious pace. It relentlessly changes culture to emphasize

Mr. Musk posted on Twitter late Thursday that he was not worried about leaving because “the best people remain.”

The billionaire owner also added that “Twitter usage hit an all-time high…” but wouldn’t elaborate.

Musk met with some top employees on Thursday to try and persuade them to stay, said a recently retired employee who keeps in touch with current employees and colleagues at Twitter.

The company has also notified employees that it will be closing offices and suspending access to badges until Monday, two sources said. It is said that it began to kick out some employees from.

More than 110 Twitter employees across at least four continents announced their retirement decisions in public Twitter posts seen by Reuters, although it was not possible to individually confirm each of their departures. About 15 employees, mainly in advertising sales, expressed their intention to remain with the company.

In Twitter’s internal chat tool, more than 500 employees wrote goodbye messages on Thursday, said a source familiar with the memo.

A poll by Blind, a workplace app that lets you identify employees using their work email address and share information anonymously, found that 42% of 180 respondents said, “If I choose to leave, I will. You are free!” was selected.

A quarter said they “reluctantly” chose to stay, and only 7% of survey participants “clicked yes” to stay. I’m hardcore,’ he replied.

The exact number of employees slated to leave the company was not immediately available.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Platform stability

The departures include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform amid the loss of employees.

Taken on November 4, 2022, this illustration shows a photo of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo through a magnifying glass. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A source familiar with the matter said Thursday night that the version of the Twitter app used by employees began to slow down, estimating that the public version of Twitter was at risk of failing overnight.

“If it breaks, there’s no one left to fix it in many areas,” said the person, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Reports of Twitter outages surged from less than 50 to about 350 on Thursday night, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks website and app outages.

In a private Signal chat with about 50 Twitter staff, about 40 said they had decided to leave, according to former employees.

Also, in a private Slack group for current and former Twitter employees, about 360 people have joined a new channel titled “Voluntary Retirement,” said a person familiar with the Slack group.

Another poll on Blind asked employees to estimate the percentage of people leaving Twitter based on their perceptions. More than half of respondents expect at least 50% of their workforce to leave.

Earlier Wednesday, Musk emailed Twitter employees, saying, “Going forward, we will be very hardcore to build a groundbreaking Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world. there is a need,” he said.

The email asked to click ‘yes’ if the staff wanted to stay. Those who did not respond by 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday were considered retired and received a severance package, the email said.

As deadlines approached, employees wondered what to do.

A team within Twitter decided to make the leap together and leave the company, a retiring employee told Reuters.

Blue heart and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday. This is his second time in two weeks for a Twitter employee to say goodbye.

Notable retirees included Tess Rinearson, who was tasked with building the cryptocurrency team at Twitter. Rinearson tweeted a blue heart and salute emoji.

In a clear attack on Musk’s call for employees to be “hardcore,” bios on the Twitter profiles of several engineers leaving Thursday called themselves “softcore engineers” or “ex-hardcore engineers.” expressed.

Amid a spate of resignations, Mr. Musk joked on Twitter.

“How do you make small bucks on social media?” he tweeted. “Let’s start with the big things.”

Reported by Sheila Dang of Dallas, Hyunjoo Jin of San Francisco and Paresh Dave of Oakland, CA. Additional reporting by Martin Coulter and his Akanksha Khushi.Editing by Sam Holmes and Mark Potter

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Paresh Dave

thomson Reuters

San Francisco Bay Area based tech reporter covering the rest of Google and Alphabet Inc. Los Angeles He told The Times that he joined Reuters in 2017 after focusing on the local tech industry for four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/after-elon-musks-ultimatum-twitter-employees-start-exiting-2022-11-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

