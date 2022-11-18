How to order the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Scarlet Violet





We hope you’re ready to put on your trainer shoes tomorrow to explore Pardea with Pokémon’s latest mainline entries, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Available for pre-order at Nintendo, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. Paper copies hit stores tomorrow, Friday, November 18th, but if you want to start your journey in the middle of the night, you can pick up a digital copy anytime today. You can find both paper and digital copies here.

The latest Pokémon entry is the first mainline game to feature a fully open world to explore, a step up from the partially open wild areas of 2019’s Sword & Shield. ), you can play three different storylines regardless of which game you choose. As you form teams to challenge gym leaders, you can also play in co-op mode with up to three other players and wirelessly trade Pokémon to complete your Pokédex.

It’s been a strong year for Pokémon, with the previously released side game Pokémon Legends Arceus and the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl providing plenty of content for fans. Scarlett and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch. There’s now an OLED version, and there was a limited edition of Pokemon to celebrate the new game’s launch (although it sold out at most retailers).

One copy of the game retails for $59.99, and the double pack runs for $119.99 (a great option if you have multiple Pokémon players in your household). Purchase a digital copy key and the game will automatically download to your Nintendo Switch by midnight tonight so you can start playing as soon as it unlocks in your region. A digital or physical copy is available directly from Nintendo’s website, as well as from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Gamestop for $59.99.

