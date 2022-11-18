



VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] free download. It is full offline installer standalone setup of VideoHive – Christmas Opener.

VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] Summary

VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] It is an imposing after effect template that allows you to create amazing videos for birthday greetings, celebrations, congratulations and invitations. It is a complete and full-featured utility that provides all the tools and features you need to create amazing greeting cards, birthday wishes or celebrations. It has the ability to create HD videos with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. You can also download VideoHive – Christmas Theater Slideshow [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] It is an efficient app that gives you a great way to celebrate Christmas. It includes a logo placeholder and one text place where you can put your favorite logos along with different texts to make your content more interesting, and it has an advanced modular structure that enables you to set the duration of your videos. It also provides a variety of fonts with different styles and you can change the colors, font size and insert your logo. After completing your project, you can instantly share your content with friends, family, or colleagues, as well as upload it to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or other social media. It supports all popular Adobe After Effects formats ranging from CS 5.5 to CC 2021. You can also download VideoHive – Golden Christmas Tree Wishes [AEP] free download.

VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after VideoHive – Christmas Opener [AEP] free download

VideoHive – Christmas opener [AEP] Technical setup details

Before starting VideoHive – Christmas Opener [AEP] Free download, make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software full name: VideoHive – Christmas Opener [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_Christmas_Opener_6183168.rar Setup Size: 350 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: 18th November 2022 Developers: VideoHive

System requirements for VideoHive – Christmas Opener [AEP]Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 1 GB Hard Disk: 500 MB Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or higher VideoHive – Christmas Opener [AEP] free download

