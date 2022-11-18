IT Hiring: Top 5 Non-Technical Tech Jobs





Historically, trying to work in the tech industry without a tech background is like trying to get a behind-the-scenes pass when your ticket is nosebleeding, not impossible, but easy But no.

However, this has changed as the impact of technology in our daily lives has grown. The need for tech workers is growing as all industries and companies assess the impact of technological innovation and business growth. This means that workers with non-tech backgrounds are becoming increasingly important to the overall success of tech companies.

If you’re interested in joining the tech industry but don’t have a traditional tech background, check out these five roles.

1. Product marketers

A marketing role in a technology company requires a deep understanding of the company and products in order to properly target potential customers, but does not require a technical background. Marketing skills are invaluable to companies looking to expand their customer base and drive growth.

Creating strategic and creative marketing campaigns that leverage your target audience will accelerate business growth and inform business decisions that drive innovation. For example, marketers can often identify the key added value customers are looking for, so product teams can update their technology accordingly.

Additionally, in an increasingly competitive environment, tech companies need to stand out in a crowded marketplace, making a strong marketing team even more essential. Product marketers can create intelligent campaigns that position technology companies appropriately and showcase the value of their products.

2. Sales person

You might not think that a sales background directly translates into a job at a tech company. But just as product marketers are essential to growing your business and positioning your company, so are salespeople.

To successfully sell a platform, software, service, or product, salespeople must be able to communicate efficiently and effectively with their customers. In other words, you need to understand what your product does, how it performs, and how it meets your customers’ needs.

For sales positions, a sales background may be more important than a technical background. Salespeople are generally experienced in communicating with customers and demonstrating the benefits of products and services. Technicians, by contrast, may lack the experience and skills necessary to sell products at the enterprise level.

Customer Success Managers don’t need to have a technical background, but they should understand how technology works and how to help customers manage their issues and issues .

3. Customer Success Manager

Customer Success and Customer Relations Managers are playing an increasingly important role in determining a company’s growth. As technology adoption increases, support teams need to ensure that customers can fully access and leverage product functionality. Customer Success Managers don’t need to have a technical background, but they should understand how technology works and how to help customers manage their issues and issues .

Customer experience is now seen as a differentiating factor when customers choose a product, so Customer Success Managers are essential to broad product adoption.

4. Project manager

One of the fastest growing roles in the last few years, the project manager is essential to ensuring consistent innovation and development in any company. Lead the team through the project to ensure all goals are effectively communicated, understood and achieved.

A project manager may lead a team directly involved in technical development, but no technical background is required. They lead these teams to create smooth and efficient workflows with minimal disruption. Project managers are the driving force behind innovation and product updates at many technology companies because they oversee teams that complete tasks and drive the development of projects, initiatives, and goals.

5. User Experience Designer

User Experience Designers often directly determine the early stages of building a company’s customer relationship. These designers create forward-looking materials to ensure a smooth and optimized user experience. UX roles often require strong creative skills and a background in art, design, or other non-technical fields.

UX designers create products that are intuitive, comprehensive, and engaging for a wide variety of users. Your website or product design is often the first thing your customers see or experience, so it needs to be creative enough to stand out and optimized for efficient use. there is.

Having no background in technology doesn’t mean you can’t pursue a successful career in the tech industry. As technology continues to permeate nearly every aspect of our lives, non-technical people are more important than ever to help businesses achieve innovation and growth.

