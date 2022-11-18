November Google Play System Update: New Android Photo Picker





Google has started previewing the latest Android changes as part of the November Google Play system update. This includes improvements to wallets and parental controls.

Update: Google is bringing a modern photo picker to almost all Android devices. This includes some pretty old ones as well.

While Android’s major updates typically come once a year, with occasional mid-year releases like Android 12L giving or getting, Google is constantly improving the experience on phones, tablets, wearables, and more. I’m here. These improvements come from a set of apps/services that the company calls the “Google System”: the Play Store, Google Play Services, and Android’s monthly Play System updates.

The easiest way to check if your phone needs to update Google Play Services is to follow the direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there if possible. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner and tap[設定]Tap.[概要]Under the section you will see an option to update the Play Store.Google Play system updates, on the other hand, can be found in the Settings app under[端末情報]>[Android バージョン]>[Google Play システム アップデート]In can be confirmed.

Google has begun sharing what to expect from November’s set of changes, but details of the official Play system update have yet to be posted, starting with a tweak to Android’s parental controls. . Previously, supervised users (or child accounts) on Android devices couldn’t change the device’s clock, making it difficult to circumvent time restrictions. With the latest Play Services update, that clock change restriction will only take effect if a specified time limit is set, otherwise you will be able to change the clock at will.

Additionally, Google has made some adjustments to Google Wallet, allowing those who accept payment services to customize their wallet logo. Additionally, app/web developers can take advantage of new ways to “deep link” to parts of Google Wallet.

Update 11/3: Google announced that Android’s revamped photo picker UI, which debuted in Android 13, is now available on nearly all Android devices. According to the patch notes, phones and tablets dating back to Android 4.4 KitKat released in 2013 will be able to use Android 13’s photo picker.

Initially, Google only said that Android 11+ devices would have a new design. The company seems to have found a way to bundle this with Play Services version 22.43, which is part of the November Google system update.

Update 11/10: According to the latest batch of release notes, Google Play Services version 22.45 includes a “breaking” fix related to Android phone account management. This update is usually installed automatically, but you can manually check for updates from the Play Store listing.

Speaking of the Play Store, Google seems to have some “new formats” for Play Store search results.

Meanwhile, Google Wallet receives further tweaks and improvements this month, including an extension to “all FeliCa-enabled devices in Japan”.There are also several enhancements to how the app handles SMART Health Cards.

Update Nov 17: Based on the “critical” fixes introduced earlier this month, Google shared that more fixes are coming for “systems management and diagnostics”. Google Wallet also plans to make “massive improvements” for using Android phones as digital car keys, similar to what’s offered on phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Google Play Store has added a new feature aimed at solving the occasional issue where app updates caused unexpected crashes. Developers often aim to make their apps work on as many devices as possible, but this kind of problem can still occur. It’s not yet clear how that works, but the Play Store should help you get a working version of the app.

Other Play Store additions include tweaks to the kids menu on tablets, changes to ChromeOS ‘game clusters’, and the option to automatically update apps via mobile data when Wi-Fi access is not available. .

Google Play system update for account management in November 2022

[Phone] Allows supervised users who do not have time limits enabled to change the clock on their device.important fix

[Phone] Bug fixes for account management related services. A new Google Play Store feature that helps you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations result in faster and more reliable downloads and installations. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.

[Phone]New format for search results.

[Phone] Help users resolve app crashes with new update prompts.

[Phone]Updated game cluster view in Play for Chromebooks.

[Phone] Update to kids menu format for large screen devices.

[Phone]Allows automatic updates with limited mobile data for Google Play apps for users without regular WIFI access.support

[Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.wallet

[Phone] Allows merchants to dynamically create and customize GPay buttons.

[Phone] API update to allow deep linking to additional Google Wallet screens.

[Phone] Improved SMART Health Card support within Wallet.

[Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail.

[Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa compatible devices in Japan.

[Phone] Verification notification for users who have completed an online transaction using the GPay button.

[Phone] Limit the pass to one device or user.

[Phone]Major improvements affecting the functionality of car digital keys.developer services

[Phone]Enable photo picker support up to Android 4.4. New developer features for Google and third-party app developers support account management in your apps, as well as machine learning and AI-related developer services.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/11/17/november-google-play-system-updates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos