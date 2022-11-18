CBK Act Forces Google To Ban Credit Providers





Friday, November 18, 2022 at 08:40 | at

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) PHOTO/Courtesy

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) struck a deal with Google to remove an unregistered mobile loan app from the Google Play store, hitting digital credit providers hard.

The move comes after CBK licensed only 10 digital credit providers and shut out 288 companies operating in the sector as regulators seek to introduce discipline in the sector. .

According to Google, it currently only accepts declarations and licenses from entities published under the Directory of Digital Credit Providers on the CBK’s official website.

Industry regulations

CBK has announced that it has licensed only 10 digital lending companies in Kenya as part of its strategy to regulate the industry. Digital Credit Providers (DCPs), also known as Digital Lending Companies, had until September 17, 2022 to submit applications for licenses.

CBK said in a March announcement that digital lenders were given six months to submit license applications. A company cannot legally do business without applying for or obtaining the above license.

Google’s move could hit players like Tala, Haraka and Okash. To escape this trap, Branch became the first mobile his digital lender to acquire a majority stake in a banking institution. This comes a month after the law regulating digital lenders came into force.

You will have at least 30 days from the date of this notice to update your apps to comply with the following policy changes, the search engine giant notes.

According to Google, companies that are not directly involved in money lending activities and only provide a platform for facilitating money lending to users by registered DCPs will be required to provide copies of their respective partners’ DCP licenses. there is.

The backlash by regulators came after public outcry over misuse of customer data by digital credit providers, with some calling on relatives and friends to force borrowers to repay loans.

Provider needs to update data

The list of digital lending companies licensed to operate in Kenya are Ceres Tech Limited, Getcash Capital Limited, Giando Africa Limited (trading as Flash Credit Africa), Jijenge Credit Limited, Kweli Smart Solutions Limited and Mwanzo Credit Limited.

Others include MyWagepay Limited, Sevi Innovation Limited, Rewot Civo Limited and Sokohela Limited.

It is important to emphasize that the CBK announcement only applies to unregulated digital lending services. The new license does not apply to digital lending platforms managed by companies that are already regulated, such as banks and telecommunications companies.

These do not require a separate license and can continue business as usual. These include KCB M-PESA, Fuliza, M-Shwari and Timiza.

However, the regulator stressed that additional providers will be listed as the review process progresses for those who have submitted applications by the Sept. 17 deadline. Other candidates are at various levels in the process, most awaiting relevant evidence, according to part of a statement released by CBK.

Mobile loans have increased dramatically over the last few years as low-income households are drawn to the convenience of accessibility.

The 2021 Digital Credit Providers Regulation will close digital lenders that fail to comply with strict consumer protection requirements.

In accordance with the amended regulations, the DCP must provide a copy of the applicant’s articles of association, memorandum, articles of incorporation, and certificate of major shareholders.

Cell phone lenders must also disclose the full cost of the loan, including interest, delinquency and rollover costs, before granting credit to the customer.

