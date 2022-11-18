Great deal: AirPods 3 available on Amazon for lowest ever $139.99 [Update: Expired]





Amazon reduced the price of Apple’s AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case from $169.00 to $139.99 today. This is the lowest price ever for this model of AirPods 3, and at the time of writing, only Amazon is offering the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site running.

Shipping of the AirPods 3 is currently delayed by several weeks, with delivery expected around mid-December. We can confirm this lowest price ever today and guarantee Christmas delivery.

Readers should note that the AirPods 3 models on sale come with a wired Lightning charging case that was introduced this September. We are currently not tracking sales of his AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case.

There are a number of early Black Friday sales this week, including $20 off Verizon’s HomePod mini. Otherwise, you can find the best early Black Friday deals for Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPads and more in our dedicated article.

Our Black Friday roundup tracks all the best Apple deals this season. So check back throughout the month for the latest list of all the hottest deals to find on Black Friday 2022.

Update: This deal is now expired.

