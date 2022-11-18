What you need to know about loadouts, perks





Once you land on Al Mazura, you’ll be responsible for securing much of your own gear, but Warzone 2.0 gives you access to custom loadouts and preset perk packages. But if you’re used to the loadouts and perks that work in regular multiplayer in Modern Warfare II, you might be a little surprised because they work a little differently in Warzone. Here’s how to select perks in the latest Battle Royale service from of Duty:

Customizing Warzone 2.0 Loadouts and Perks

Make sure you’re in the Battle Royale menu shown in the top left corner. Select the Weapons tab and you’ll see your Warzone loadout. Selected weapons and gear work the same as in Modern Warfare II multiplayer, but perks work differently.

Instead of curating your own perk set, you can choose from eight pre-selected perk packages consisting of two base perks, a bonus perk, and an ultimate. The preset package includes:

Vanguard: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert

Commando: Scavengers and Strong Arms, Fast Hands, High Alert

Specter: Double Time with Tracker, Spotter and Ghost

Scout: Scavenger and Strongarm, Focus, Ghost

Sentinel: Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad, Cold Blooded, Overclock

Warden: Double Time, Strong Arms, Fast Hands, Overclocking

Weapon Specialist: Overkill and Strongarm, Spotter, Survivor

Reconnaissance: Double Time and Tracker, Focus, Birdseye

If a scavenger that can retrieve ammo from fallen enemies is important to your playstyle, it’s only available in the Commando and Scout preset packages. Similarly, Overkill, which allows him to carry two primary weapons at once, is only available in the Warden preset. So far, we’ve found High Alert and Double Time to be essential in Warzone, with High He Alert notifying you when an enemy player out of sight has spotted you, and Double Time for Tactical Sprinting. Duration he doubles and crouch speed is increased by 30%. Both are solid BR assets. BR can often develop into a cat-and-mouse game, so being able to move quickly while sprinting or crouching can help you stay on the field longer. Also, given how big the map is, setting a high alert will let you know when you’re spotted and help you avoid jumping. However, your style and preferences may vary.

Get Custom Loadouts In-Game: Purchase Stations, Drops, and Fortresses

Once you have your loadout set, you’ll want to access it on the battlefield. The first way is to find the buy station on the map. When you purchase a station, you can purchase a primary weapon for $5,000. They appear on the map as cash registers and look like dark weapon crates. It can be a little tricky to find at first, as you have to be directly above the icon on the map.

As the name suggests, you need some cash. Looting and completing contracts is the most direct way to rack up cash, so keep your eyes and ears open for these opportunities. only if you had something before you killed

However, if you want a full loadout, you’ll have to work for it. These are indicated by a castle-like icon on the map. Note that there are 3 active bases per game, but other players may also be trying to clear bases themselves. Also, each location is guarded by his AI enemies, who can kill you if you’re careless.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Finally, when you reach the middle of a BR match, loadout drops will spawn on the map. An announcement and indicator will appear on the screen, and a yellow icon will mark the location on the map. Note that these include full loadouts, but any player in the game can claim his loadout drops.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Keeping your wits about you in Warzone 2.0 is key to survival, but having the right weapon at the right time makes all the difference.Play smart to unlock loadouts in matches It takes patience, strategy, and execution, but it’s worth it.

