Review: Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Are Too Much For The Switch To Handle





Pokemon games have nasty rules. This means that Pokémon of a certain level will only consistently follow you if you have enough Gym Badges. Evolve the main Pokémon, the team’s quarterback, and bring it into battle.

Unfortunately, you got too enthusiastic. You’ve made your Pokemon too big and too powerful for your own benefit, so they rebel against some commands. Pokemon are so powerful that you can win just by following orders well enough, but that was rarely the case.

This scenario is a good metaphor for 2022’s biggest Nintendo Switch release, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s arguably the most ambitious pair of Pokémon games ever, trying to merge Pokémon with Breath of the Wild-style open-world, but Pokémon he developer Game Freak has gotten too enthusiastic about. maybe. The switch doesn’t seem powerful enough to handle the range Game Freak envisioned. As a result, the game suffers from some serious technical issues.

Talking about framerate issues feels weak when talking about games with Scarlet and Violet’s cultural gravity, but Pokémon trainers are warned: things are getting erratic. It can be choppy even in conditions and slows down when you’re in a busy area such as a town. Citizens living in these cities often lose every second frame while limping like stop-motion animations. It’s bad enough that you want to minimize the amount of time required in these locales.

The usual frame rate lag is the biggest technical issue, but it’s not the only one. Pop-ins are rampant. Each area of ​​the world is filled with roaming Pokémon, brawling trainers, and glowing items that are sometimes invisible until your character is a few feet away. As a result, this open world can appear sparse.

It’s a real shame because Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is, in many ways, the most exciting mainline Pokemon game in years. (The spin-off Pokémon Legends his Arceus doesn’t count.) This is a giant leap for a franchise known for small steps. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still solid, but lack the best tweaks of all time.

Like the unruly Pokémon that can still win for you, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet end up being a plus. But sometimes it’s close.

Quickly link up with the Pokemon found in the game’s box (Collidon for the Scarlet player and Myradon for the Violet player) to gain the ability to ride on your back and travel the world.

The Pokémon Company Pokémon’s first open world

On paper, Scarlett and Violet stick to the Pokémon formula that made the franchise so successful. There are eight gym badges to collect, the Elite Four to defeat, and this game’s version of Team Rocket (Team Star). But the way Game Freak approaches these fixtures is spectacularly refreshing.

After saying goodbye to your mother, meeting a local Pokémon professor, and overcoming the hurdles of choosing your first Pokémon, you are given three quests. Find and defeat 5 Titan Pokémon scattered throughout the region. Team Eliminate his star by finding her 5 bases and defeating the leader. The game helps place locations for Gyms, Titan Pokémon, and Teamster bases on the map of Pardea, the region Scarlett and Violet are based in.

Like Breath of the Wild, there are no beaten roads in Breath of the Wild, the open world pinnacle of all fantasy games. You can go in any direction and work on tasks in any order. This mostly works. There were minor issues with completing tasks out of order, such as taking on teamster bosses that are much weaker than teamster bosses you’ve already defeated, but the sense of freedom is worth it.

Another welcome fundamental change is the treatment of legendary Pokémon. Quickly link up with Pokémon found in the game’s box (Corridon for Scarlet players, Myradon for Violet players) and gain the ability to ride on their backs and travel the world. As you progress, these Pokémon learn new skills, such as the ability to swim, granting access to new areas.

As with Sword and Shield, you no longer have to endure random combat encounters with Pokémon. Instead, creatures roam the world. You either encounter them or get involved by throwing Poké Balls. The game’s minimap alerts you to notable Pokémon that may be in the area. It takes away some, but it’s probably the best given the size of Pardea.

We’ve seen most of Pardea, a region inspired by Spain and Portugal, but there’s still quite a bit that we haven’t visited. , I feel that there are still many places to see. It is his one of Scarlett and Violet’s best qualities. Feel like you’re traversing a vibrant, interconnected region, and there may be surprises around every corner.

The “Telestar” transformation adds a thin layer on top of the tried-and-true Pokémon combat.

Nintendo Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Win Enough

Technical issues aside, Game Freak has nailed the open world. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces some less noticeable changes. Before you can play against Gym Leaders, you must prove your worth by completing Gym Tests. These minigames aren’t terrible, but they aren’t satisfying either. they are just there. So does the new feature where the player teams up to raid his star’s base. Before facing the base leader, you undergo a mini-game where you passively run around as a Pokémon battle trainer at the base.

Scarlett and Violet also focus on food and fashion. Each new city you discover has a variety of stores selling clothing, groceries, and food. Buy food to boost your Pokémon’s stats, or collect ingredients to make meals during picnics in the open world. The game isn’t as challenging as the need to strategically buff Pokémon with food, but it’s a system Game Freak has clearly put a lot of effort into. Frame rate issues are most noticeable in densely populated areas, so we now avoid the trappings of urban living.

Still, Game Freak completes the Pokémon game part. You know what to expect and it’s mostly positive. Like every generation, some of the new Pokemon are great and some are stuffy, but you’ll want to collect Pokemon to get your Pokédex together. There’s a thin new layer on top of Pardea’s “Terastal Phenomenon” combat system that allows you to supercharge your Pokémon by transforming them into their dazzling crystalline forms, but it’s still addicting to Pokémon combat. is still Pokémon combat.

It’s Pokemon. I can do it.

Unfortunately, the weaknesses of Pokemon games still exist. Interacting with other characters in a Pokémon game is always tedious, and a string of insipid dialogue is sure to slow down the momentum. A slow interaction with a rival causes a correspondingly louder moan.

Some of the gym leaders are cute, but the majority you’ll meet have the depth of a cardboard cutout.The lack of voice acting makes the cutscenes almost comically ineffective It’s possible. One interaction with a rap character falls particularly flat.

But like past games, those frustrations really ease. Collecting Pokémon is still addictive, and feeling the breeze in your hair as you travel through the open world is thrilling.

