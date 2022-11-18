Defense Innovation Unit Explores Pacific Northwest Tech Frontiers





Acting Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, Mike Madsen, speaking at a workshop in Seattle. (NSIN via Twitter)

If space is the next frontier for national security, the Pacific Northwest could become the new frontier for that next frontier.

Those are the words from Air Force Brigadier General Steve Bucky Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio for the Pentagon Defense Innovation Unit.

Butow told GeekWire that the best news story in the Pacific Northwest is how much influence the region has on the new space economy. It’s not very well recognized, but I think that’s going to change here in the near future.

Butow and his teammates at DIU saw Seattle’s tech frontier on the ground this week during a series of meetings and site visits in the region. Highlights of the tour included meetings with executives from Amazon and Microsoft (who just won a deal to help build the Pentagon Hybrid Space Architecture), roadshow workshops with entrepreneurs and venture capital investors, and a trip to Redmond, Washington. There was a stop at a SpaceX satellite facility.

Steve Bucky Butou (DIU Photo)

This was not the Defense Innovation Unit’s first meeting in the Pacific Northwest. The Defense Innovation Unit spends tens of millions of dollars to support commercial innovations with potential national security applications. However, the field trip took place amid an increasing focus on military technology.

This is a truly pivotal decade, Johannes Schonberg, program director of the National Security Innovation Network Mission Acceleration Center, told attendees at a regional roadshow in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. I think the Pacific Northwest plays a very important role.

Historically, Boeing has been a major player in that role. Today, however, there are far more characters. At the roadshow, DIU representatives said $24.5 million in grants had been awarded to Washington state ventures to date for prototype development, with additional Pentagon funding directed toward production.

In the space sector, we have Amazon Web Services and Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite efforts, partnerships with Microsoft and SpaceX for Azure cloud services, Xplore, BlackSky, New Frontier Aerospace, and Tethers Unlimited.

Space isn’t the only technological frontier in the Northwest. DIU also provides grants to Echodyne Radar Ventures, Avalanche Energy, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., Freefly Systems, which manufactures drones for extreme environments, Pure Watercraft, and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Butou joked that he was really good at spending other people’s money.

Strategic Robotic Systems stands out. The Redmond-based company first won a $600,000 grant to develop a prototype underwater robotic vehicle to help with explosives disposal. This resulted in a US Navy procurement order for robots worth $20.6 million.

Winning a Department of Defense grant increases investor confidence in your venture and provides long-term returns. DIU, for example, last year signed his $2 million contract to his Redmond-based Xplore to accelerate progress on the company’s satellite platform. A few months later, Xplore reported that the venture had raised a total of $16.2 million in capital and contracts.

DIU acting director Mike Madsen told attendees at this week’s roadshow that his office is actually three organizations in one.

A core DIU organization intended to leverage fully baked-in commercial technology for the Department of Defense. National Security Innovation Capital focuses on hardware investments on the frontiers of autonomy, communications, power, sensors, and space. and the National Security Innovation Network, bringing together public and private organizations working on cutting-edge technologies.

We see it as a triangle of academia, industry, and government that has spawned not just Silicon Valley, but national tech hubs like Seattle and clusters of non-traditional companies with cutting-edge developments. I see it as an evolution of It’s done, Madsen said.

The next challenge is getting traditional and nontraditional companies to work together on the technologies the Department of Defense needs in the years to come.

Early in the process, the company worked with the acquiring organization to find ways to integrate commercial technology into key defense systems more smoothly than in the past, said Cherissa Tamayori, Director of Acquisitions at DIU. In many cases, it could require integration into some of the major Prime-owned platforms. That is a difficult question.

Whatever the DIU does, it seems to be working, according to MPs who want to at least increase its budget. The DIU’s work needs to grow, not shrink, R-Ind.’s Rep. Jim Banks said at his June markup session.

Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, agrees that the DIU should do more in remote communities, especially in the area of ​​technology. .

Innovation isn’t just coming from Silicon Valley, he said at the June session. They’re not just from Bellevue. They come from all over the country and I think it’s appropriate to reach out to the DIU to find them.

To expand the network, DIU and the National Security Innovation Network are expanding their network of innovation centers nationwide, using the Pacific Northwest Mission Acceleration Center as a model.

This will not be the last DIU visit to Seattle.

Butou provides newsworthy stuff like teasers.Each year we work with the Space Force and the Air Force Research Institute to produce the State of the Art Space Industry Base report. When we did the workshop in 2023, we were planning on doing a regional breakout here in Seattle. More needs to be done to let the country know how valuable the commercial base here is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2022/defense-innovation-unit-pacific-northwest-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos