Google reportedly paid Activision, and Riot paid millions to stop rival app stores from opening.

Google has reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars making deals with major developers to dissuade them from launching their own app stores on Android.

The revelation comes from a freshly unedited copy of Epic’s 2020 lawsuit against Google, reviewed by Reuters.

According to the site, documents show that Google paid Activision Blizzard $360 million over three years and Riot Games another $30 million over one year.

A total of 24 deals were highlighted between Google and major developers such as Ubisoft, Nintendo and non-gaming app providers.

The deal, part of “Project Hug,” was mentioned in an earlier version of the lawsuit, but the details were not disclosed. This included payments for posting videos on YouTube and credits for Google services such as advertising and cloud services.

According to Reuters, Google says the deal keeps developers happy and reflects a healthy race.

However, the lawsuit alleged that the deal was to block rival app stores. For example, the deal with Activision is said to have taken place in his January 2020. This comes shortly after we told Google that we were considering launching our own marketplace on Android.

Similarly, Riot’s partnership is said to have been designed to “stop internal ‘app store’ efforts.”

Riot Games told Reuters it was currently considering a new application, but Activision declined to comment.

Epic’s lawsuit against Google was originally filed after Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store, with Epic Games circumventing payment rules and allowing players to purchase virtual currency directly from the developer, thereby accusing Google of This is the action taken after avoiding the 30% cut of

Google has counterclaimed, and the two will face each other in courts in various jurisdictions, including the US, UK and Australia.

Much of the focus, however, has been on Epic’s much the same dispute with Apple. The Fortnite company lost all but one of its claims against Apple after a May 2021 California lawsuit.

Both parties are now facing a court of appeals, each seeking to amend the judge’s ruling.

