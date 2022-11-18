Consider employee experience to find and retain technical talent





To win today’s war for tech talent, companies need to know what candidates value and how that influences decision making. It starts with rethinking the hiring process and shaping a company culture that supports a changing workforce.

What I see from the front lines of the battle for talent is that bargaining power has shifted from employers to employees in a very real way. When it comes to hiring tech positions, a prospective candidate could be sitting in her six to eight open positions.

The question for employers is: What do technical talent care about? It’s not just about salary and benefits. Tech experts have a positive mindset. They hold the code for the next generation of innovation and they want to be a part of it.

So how do you reach and retain top talent?

First, review your hiring process.

Given the dynamics of the new hiring landscape, employers must consider candidates’ experience. Your first interaction with a prospective employer is very important. They set the tone and convey your company type. These are the deciding factors.

The process has to be efficient, but it doesn’t eliminate personal interactions. After the digital transformation brought about by Covid, companies were rushing to find top talent, but they may not have taken the time to rethink their hiring process. Posting on job boards is not a good option. Many top talent hang out in other channels or seek out communities and networks to find job opportunities.

Here are some tips.

Let your company culture shine. Talented candidates want to work with companies that offer more than just a salary. We want to work with innovative companies, companies that offer job growth, training and exciting opportunities with new technologies.

Be quick, but kind. Things move at lightning speed. Companies should have a fast process of providing feedback and potential offers fairly quickly while providing a pleasant experience. For example, I’ve seen a developer in Mexico find a job in a week and a half if he’s not willing to wait.

Companies must first sell their projects. Handing over technical or code evaluations too soon is not a good strategy. Candidates with multiple other open vacancies will not be involved. First, companies need to present their vision and projects. Once you have captured the candidate’s interest, you can conduct a technical evaluation.

Second, understand the high turnover rate and the battle for talent retention.

The battle for talent doesn’t end the moment an employee joins the company. Corporate culture, the hierarchical concept itself, is central to retaining top talent.

We’ve all heard about the big resignations, the big reshuffles, and the quiet smoking cessation trends that have sprung up in the headlines in recent months. It means that the way we approach the

A Gartner poll conducted in late 2021 showed that the pandemic has caused 65% of employees to rethink the role of work in their lives. Candidates now look for additional characteristics of a job opening before joining. This is especially true in the tech community, where skills are in high demand and talent thrives. The data seem to indicate that they often do. For example, according to Zippia data, about 70% of software developers stay in their jobs for less than two years.

In my experience, the main reasons software developers and engineers abandon shipments are:

Lack of Job Growth Opportunities: Technical talent wants to know what role they have in the company and whether they have job growth opportunities. As an employer, it may mean a willingness to promote and facilitate the acquisition of new skills.

Poor Workplace Culture: Technical talent seeks a corporate culture that not only encourages ideas, but provides support and guidance when needed. Corporate culture is an elusive concept. It must be consistently nurtured and nurtured to inform the day-to-day experience of workers.

Work flexibility: Remote work is here to stay. In Latin America, for example, remote work has been a welcome change. According to my company’s last internal survey, 90% of IT professionals working remotely in Mexico during the pandemic said they wanted to continue working remotely rather than returning to the office. Regardless of the working model you choose (onsite, remote, hybrid), increased flexibility is absolutely necessary. A rigid structure that confines employees can be a deal-breaker.

Company culture is essential to staying competitive.

To stay competitive, consider how you shape the employee experience. Digital tools and methods like emerging DEX (Digital Employee Experience) software can help, but they can’t replace a corporate culture that makes employees want to work for you.

Yes, competitive salaries and benefits are essential for many to find talent and keep them at the top of the list. Covid has shed light on this. It has driven people to see their work as part of who they are, rather than simply exchanging it for a paycheck.

This is what I learned at my company where I work as a recruiting partner for companies expanding their technical teams in Latin America. Combining talent with the right opportunity is a game changer for both. This process is an opportunity to change lives and contribute to the overall picture of innovation and development.

It’s not a bad thing that talent holds some bargaining power. They are turning the conversation into new ways. Rethinking how you adopt and nurture a great company culture can help you build strong teams. We were all heading towards the future. The question is how do you want to get there.

The goal is to arrive with a highly integrated team that can handle whatever the world throws at them.

