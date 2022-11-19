I finally gave up on my iPhone because of the Google Pixel 7





Apple’s iPhone has long been the one and only iOS phone. And there have been quite a few incredible Android phones that have and continue to offer solid competition to the iPhone on multiple fronts. But I’m talking about a different kind of iPhone competitor here. This is a pure Android experience that is consistent, smooth, and has at least some of the charm of the ecosystem.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google phones have come in many varieties over the years. The Nexus lineup was great, but it wasn’t a true Google phone. Then there was the Google Play Edition device, which was also great, but it feels wrong to pay a hefty extra for the luxury of getting a phone without tons of bloatware. The latest Pixel lineup is the Google phone we’ve always wanted. With the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google has created a device worthy of ditching his iPhone patrons. This is why I ditched my iPhone.

The iPhone vs. Android dilemma

The big iPhone vs. Android debate is probably as common as cat pictures on the internet, and there’s no answer to it. It all boils down to taste. As someone whose smartphone obsession began with tinkering with custom his firmware in the Symbian era, Android was my first choice for smartphone OS. But over the years, as the iPhone has become more compelling and my use of smartphones has become almost fuss-free, I’ve come to enjoy it.

After a few sub-par Android phones, I decided to stick with the iPhone. The iPhone has a lot of compromises, but it worked best for my usage. various brands. So until the Google Pixel 7 Pro came out, I was adamant about sticking with my iPhone.

Why The Pixel 7 Pro Is The Most Attractive Ever

For someone like me who loves Android’s versatility but wants a “phone out of the box”, the Pixel series has always caught my attention. But with the Pixel 7 Pro, Google gives users an offer they can’t refuse.

Exceeding spec sheets and benchmark races? There are many other Android phones for that. Instead, it takes the near-perfect phone that was the Pixel 6 Pro and rectifies almost every minor gripe we’ve had with Google’s 2021 flagship. You get a better camera and a robust fingerprint sensor. So far, the Pixel 7 Pro has also gotten off to a smoother start than its predecessor, and we’re cautiously optimistic that Google has removed all the bugs from the 2022 phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro came out at a time when I wasn’t even thinking about moving on from the iPhone 13 Mini, but it managed to make quite an impression. Especially with that exquisite hazel color, the design finally seemed complete. Performance and thermals have improved, and the biggest advantage is wider availability and reasonable price.

Why I ditched my iPhone 13 for a Google Pixel 7 Pro

Honestly, availability played a big role in my decision to consciously separate from the iPhone 13. This is the first time Google has made his Pixel smartphone so widely available. In my home market, India, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Pro were the last flagship Pixel phones to officially launch. And after four long years, Google has finally re-entered the market. First, the Google Pixel 6a debuted in India in the summer of 2022, followed a few months later by the Google Pixel 7 series.

The phone’s US pricing is already attractive, and Google hasn’t pushed the Indian pricing too high. On top of that, there were pre-order offers, and the phone priced just below India’s $899 price tag, which isn’t all that common. cheapest model. Considering the Pixel available at this price is the flagship Pro model, this is an amazing offer.

It looked like a good deal for the money. So far, my usage has proven to be just that: the Pixel 7 Pro is a fine phone at this price point. The hardware is top quality, the software is the cleanest and smartest Android I’ve ever used, and the camera makes me never miss my iPhone.

The lack of HomeKit-enabled smart home devices also means the home experience on this phone is better for me. The AI ​​bits are pretty handy too, and we had an overall better experience than Apple’s counterparts. Most of the time this phone works.

Despite some oversights, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is worth the switch

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Android aren’t perfect, so after saying goodbye to my iPhone 13 mini, I have some nostalgia. The biggest problem I have with this platform is Android Auto. Compared to CarPlay, Android Auto offers a mediocre and inconsistent experience. The latest Android Auto update with split screen sounds promising, but we won’t hold out until we get a chance to try it out.

My other issues with the Google Pixel 7 and Android are often overlooked. Charging is slower than most flagship Android smartphones, but roughly on par with iPhones. Video performance could be better, but it’s perfectly fine for my usage. Overall, the Pixel has been great. It’s been a long time since I didn’t miss my iPhone so much.

The Google Pixel 7 series offers the best Android at an affordable price, and I hope Google can keep up the momentum. A solid formula seems to be at work here, a phone that feels like it has a distinct identity rather than a generic option. Just do it.

Source: Google

google pixel 7 pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the successor to the 2021 Pixel 6 Pro. A sleek, sleek design and an improved camera are the main selling points, but a number of tweaks make this a near-perfect smartphone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/why-google-pixel-7-pro-finally-ditch-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos