Virginia Tech’s board of directors discusses the economic impact of the university. VTx





He outlined enrollment growth from 2020 to 2022, highlighting student growth in key target constituencies.

Collins is very proud that we are making significant progress in the number of women and underrepresented minorities.

The number of graduate students on the Innovation Campus has increased from 109 in 2020 to 249 in 2022. The number of women increased from 24 in 2020 to 71 in 2022, and the number of minorities increased from 5 in 2020 to 54 in 2022.

The Innovation Campus aims to be the most diverse graduate technology campus in the country. The student is currently enrolled at the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church until the opening of the Innovation Campus Academic Building 1 in 2024.

Collins noted that the Innovation Campus has a direct impact on the region and Alexandria through the 11-story Potomac Yard building currently under construction. To date, the Innovation Campus Project, the southern anchor of National Landing, has employed over 840 workers and given 25.8% of his contract to Small, Women-Owned and Minority-Owned Enterprises (SWAM). rice field. Construction manager Whiting Turner promised that by the time the building was completed he would achieve her SWAM subcontractor rate of 34%.

Turning to the study and planning of curricula based on real-world experience, Collins said the campus will make experiential learning projects central to its graduate education. Completed Innovations His campus has 150 projects scheduled per year, all of which will be done in collaboration with both private and public organizations, he said.

We want this to be an entrepreneurial campus, he said, noting that Northern Virginia has a small amount of entrepreneurial activity relative to its economy. Within the project, we are building a track for students interested in entrepreneurship to learn about and practice product development.

Collins said faculty at the Innovation Campus envision some of these projects becoming startups. There are high expectations in the community about the prospect, he said.

He also outlined some of the indirect economic impacts of the Alexandria campus.

The National Landing Business Improvement District has cited its innovation campus as one of the drivers of growth for Amazon, Boeing, JBG Smith and others in the region, he said. This largely reflects that these companies are hungry for talent, and talent has been a limiting factor in their growth. It’s not money. Not that idea. that talent.

Dave Calhoun, President and CEO of The Boeing Company, member of the Innovation Campus Advisory Board, and member of the Visitors Committee, followed Collins’ comments: “I think the sky is the limit here. We don’t want this to be just an innovation campus for big companies, the entrepreneurial element is probably the most important part of the economic development of the region. I think activism will make a real difference for Virginia.

Salmon reported on the work of the Innovation and Partnerships Office, which includes a complementary center called LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH, the university’s business partnership arm.

We offer companies a value proposition that includes enhancing their brand while gaining access to work-ready talent and cutting-edge research while leveraging Virginia Tech’s strengths. She said LINK is helping companies become highly competitive by thinking more holistically and long-term, such as creating new opportunities for students, co-designing programs, and engaging in productive collaborative research. Helping you survive the fierce talent competition.

Salmon said about 1,000 companies engaged Virginia Tech last year, from sponsored research to affiliate programs to philanthropy, all driven by shared values.

The team works with companies that want to partner with the university, as well as ensuring that discoveries made at Virginia Tech are reflected in the market. A major focus of this work is supporting a culture of innovation at the university and building capacity within the community. LICENSE + LAUNCH recently launched technology transfer bootcamps and startup labs, fully customized licensing, and new venture training to prepare faculty, researchers, postdocs, and graduate students to participate in technology transfer. We have started offering. These trainings complement the university’s proof-of-concept program grants and the newly launched Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowship program dedicated to innovation.

This work is very important to Virginia Tech and our community, and we put a lot of energy into building our culture.At Virginia Tech, we work hard to encourage a culture of innovation and partnership. are working on, Salmon said.

