Google cracks down on illegal loan apps in Kenya and Nigeria TechCrunch





Google requires Kenyan loan apps to provide proof of a license to operate in the country or risk being removed from the company’s digital distribution service, the Play Store. Those who have applied for a license by the Central Bank of Kenya and are able to provide proof thereof may also be exempt.

But Google has been slow to act, protecting borrowers from malicious apps two months after the Digital Credit Providers Regulation took effect. Many of the rogue apps engaged in predatory lending practices and used debt-shaming tactics to get their money back.

New and old loan apps in Kenya are expected to either submit the required documents and information or risk being locked out at the end of January next year, following similar measures in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Developers of personal loan apps targeting users in Kenya must complete. [a] Personal loan apps operating in Kenya without proper declaration and license attribution will be removed from the Play Store, Google said in a policy update, stating that Nigerian apps must also obtain verifiable approval. letter from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

While not as draconian as Kenya’s new law, FCCPC rules, which came into effect in August this year to protect borrowers, require lending apps to declare rates, receive feedback, indicate how to resolve complaints, and more. I’m here.

Kenya and Nigeria are major tech hubs in Africa, with a proliferation of loan apps offering quick unsecured personal loans of up to $500. However, the lack of strict regulations and the Google Play store’s mediocre review process have attracted rogue operators and forced authorities to take appropriate measures to protect their citizens.

In Kenya, out of 288 loan apps that have applied for licenses with the country’s central bank, only 10 have been granted. Popular ones like Zenka and Silicon Valley-backed Tala are not yet licensed.

Kenyan digital lenders use threats and default actions, such as posting personal information on online forums, making unauthorized calls or messages to customers, and accessing contact lists for the purpose of contacting them in case of default. is expected to avoid .

The loan app collects the borrower’s phone data, including contact information, and requests access to messages to check the history of mobile money transactions for credit scoring and loan payment terms. Fraudulent lenders share some of the contact information they collect with third-party debt collectors.

Already, 40 loan apps in Kenya are being investigated by the Data Protection Commission’s office for data breaches following user complaints.

The new law also requires loan apps to disclose their pricing models, terms and conditions to consumers in advance, unlike in the past when loan apps were not monitored.

In addition to disclosing funding sources and providing evidence, the app is also expected to notify regulators before introducing new products or making changes to existing products.

