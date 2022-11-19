“A more diverse team drives innovation,” said Judy Pitrakou, chief people officer at GFT.





The Women in Tech Excellence Awards will be held in London next week. GFT Chief Her People Her Officer Judy Pitrakou explains why she supports efforts to increase diversity in technology, and she shares some of what GFT is doing to increase the proportion of women in tech jobs. share details of the initiative.

Why support Computing’s Women in Tech Excellence campaign?

Having a body that actively promotes Women in Tech is great. There are many talented women at GFT and this provides a platform for our incredible talent to be recognized in the industry. There is plenty of research that proves the fact that more diverse teams drive innovation, lead to better decision-making, and in turn improve business and company performance.

How did you get into the IT industry?

I was actively looking for an organization that was progressive but had people at the heart of what it did. GFT’s core values ​​are caring, dedication, collaboration, courage and creativity, and I have observed these values ​​during the recruitment process. GFT actively encourages employees to not only explore their potential, but to grow. These values ​​and ethos resonate with me personally, and GFT is a business that is going from strength to strength, transcending traditional industry norms and cultures to become a truly employer of choice. I think. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our business.

What do you think are the main reasons why men dominate the IT industry, especially in technical and senior positions?

There are many reasons for this. A study on Women in Digital conducted by the European Commission states:

53% of companies looking to hire ICT specialists report difficulty finding qualified talent. She is only one woman in her three of her Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates. Women make up more than half of the European population. But only 17% of her IT specialists in the EU (her 1 in 6) are women. A woman working in ICT earns nearly 20% less than her men. Only 19% of her ICT entrepreneurs in Europe are women. 93% of the capital invested in European companies this year went to all-male founding teams.

However, there are inspiring female leaders in senior positions at large tech companies.

Safra Catz – CEO of Oracle

Susan Wojcicki – YouTube CEO

Amy Hood – CFO of Microsoft

Marika Luray – CEO of GFT

At GFT, we are proud to take important steps to attract more women into tech jobs through our internship program. [email protected] Forums, Women in Tech events and many partnerships with other IT sectors/partners. As part of our DEI strategy, we are continuously looking for ways to grow a more diverse and inclusive culture, and as part of our compensation philosophy, we are working to ensure a robust and equal compensation package, equal to the gender pay gap. I am considering wages. Our learning and development programs also aim to foster diverse talent and provide a variety of forums for active employee voices to be heard. We also seek industry recognition of our talent through our Women in Tech Awards, with the goal of shortlisting candidates for the 2022 Awards Ceremony. This is a testament to GFT’s strong female talent.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Hard work is always recognized and rewarded not only financially but also in terms of opportunity. One of my core values ​​is to put people at ease, treat others as I would like them to treat me, and be humble. I don’t always do things right (who does?!), but my goal is to stay focused and provide excellent service to the GFT employees and team .

What are your 3 tips for women looking to start a career in IT? / What advice would you give to a young woman aspiring to a leadership role? Be brave and confident in your abilities Stay open to constructive feedback You is evaluated by what you did, not what you said you could do/can do

