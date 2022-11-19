Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd generation) review





Google’s latest $179 Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) takes what we liked about last year’s battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell and removes almost everything we didn’t like. First of all, it’s much smaller and can record continuously with a Nest Aware subscription.

I’ve been using the new Google Nest Doorbell for a few weeks now and it’s clear that it’s the Google Nest Doorbell for people who live within Google’s product ecosystem.

The wired Nest Doorbell is a perfect fit for the Google smart home ecosystem, offering free smart alerts, 24/7 recording, and a sleeker design than its wireless counterparts.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The design of the Nest Doorbell (wired) remains largely the same as its battery-powered predecessor, with one big change that’s much smaller. The Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) is his one of the biggest video doorbells we’ve ever tested. It measures 6.3″ x 1.8″ x 0.95″, while the new wired model measures a more manageable 5.2″ x 1.7″ x 1.1″.

The size reduction is likely due to Google removing the battery and all the hardware that comes with it. This is a welcome change, as the battery-powered version is comically large and takes up a lot of space on the exterior of your home. For those who don’t have a lot of space to set up a video doorbell, the battery model’s overall footprint may mean it’s not even an option.

Although smaller in size, the hardwired version of the doorbell has the same design. At the top of the housing is a black circle that houses the camera and a small LED that lights up when the camera is recording or someone is watching the live stream. Near the bottom of the housing is a large button surrounded by a light ring that lights up when motion is detected, letting visitors know where to press to ring the doorbell. to indicate that the doorbell is waiting for an answer.

If you want to add a little personality to the outside of your home, you can purchase the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) in four color options: snow, linen, ash, and ivy.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The main promise of video doorbells is peace of mind. By installing something like a security camera next to your front door, you can monitor what is and who is on your property. It’s comforting to know what happened and who did it, even if it means having to go back and watch the footage after something happened.

But last year’s Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) didn’t record continuously when used in a wired configuration. However, the 2022 wired version adds continuous recording. The amount of history available in your account depends on the Nest Aware subscription plan you subscribed to. If you don’t sign up for a subscription, you get 3 hours of event video history. The standard $6 Nest Aware plan gets you 30 days of event video history, while the $12/month plan gives you 60 days of event history plus 10 days of his 24/7 continuous recording. It can be obtained.

Event history means that you can only access clips that were captured when motion or an object was detected by the camera. For example, when a dog walks in front of the camera her view is saved as an event in the camera’s video history. However, continuous recording literally means recording and storing 24/7, allowing you to scrub through your event footage without triggering your camera’s motion sensor.

It’s a shame that Google has kept the functionality behind the Nest Aware subscription, but it makes sense because storing all that footage is sure to be an additional expense on Google’s part. increase.

The good news is that both Nest Aware plans cover all Google or Nest cameras on your account, so you only have to pay $6 or $12 a month if you have five cameras around your house.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Speaking of hiding functionality behind subscriptions, Google did just that with its Smart Alerts feature. This used to notify you when a camera like the Nest Doorbell detected a person, package, animal, or vehicle. But last year, Google moved these alerts outside of subscriptions and made them free to all Nest Doorbell and camera users.

Setting up event alerts is easy with the Google Home app. You can also adjust which categories you receive notifications for and which categories are logged but do not receive alerts.

You’ll also notice that if you have animal events enabled, you’ll also get an alert if the camera determines you’ve seen a dog or cat. In my testing, with two dogs constantly moving across the doorbell’s field of view, the alerts were accurate. I don’t have cats, so I can’t vouch for the accuracy of cat alerts.

However, on several occasions I have received alerts that my package has been delivered. The only problem was I was testing the doorbell in my backyard where no packages were delivered. What I’m thinking is that motion is detected by wild rabbits (I have them!) running across my yard, leaves falling, etc., and the camera is on my patio table. It just means that you mistook one of the items for something else. left. However, these false alerts were rare.

There is one other alert type that Google requires a Nest Aware subscription for. It’s Familiar Faces. Google Nest Doorbell alerts you when it detects people you’ve labeled within the app, letting you know not only who’s at your door, but who’s at your door.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Google Nest Doorbell (wired) has the same camera settings as its battery-powered sibling. That means you get a 145 degree field of view with a 3:4 aspect ratio (higher than width), a resolution of 960 x 1280, and a maximum frame rate of 30 frames per second.

And most of the time the quality of live streams and recorded clips is just fine. In some cases, he’d argue it’s better than the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. However, the frame rate is noticeably lower and the video may be a bit choppy. I’m certainly on a whim here.

As for the Nest Doorbell (wired) night vision recording, it looks like a typical night vision recording. It doesn’t have the same level of clarity as a thing.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Home app I use to manage all my Google Home-connected smart devices and show Nest Doorbell video clips and live streams is a total mess. The good news, however, is that Google is aware of the confusion and is actively testing a redesign that it believes to be a significant improvement.

I signed up to join the preview as soon as possible, but so far it hasn’t been approved.

In addition to its pending redesign, Google has launched a way to view the camera’s live stream via your browser. You won’t get alerts when someone rings your doorbell or motion alerts through the browser integration, but at least you can pull out the video feed and see what’s going on.

Power

Wired

wired or battery

Wired

video quality

960×1280

960×1280

1080p

field of view

Diagonal 145 degrees

Diagonal 145 degrees

160 degrees x 84 degrees

Types of smart alerts

Includes movement, people, packages, animals and vehicles.Familiar faces require a Nest Aware subscription

Includes movement, people, packages, animals and vehicles.Familiar faces require a Nest Aware subscription

motion, people, package

smart home support

Alexa or Google Assistant

Alexa or Google Assistant

Alexa or Google Assistant

Subscription fee

$6 or $12 per month

$6 or $12 per month

$3, $10 or $20 per month

size

5.2 x 1.7 x 1.1 inches

6.3 x 1.8 x 0.95 inch

5.1 x 2.4 x 1.1 inch

Price $180 $120 $220

The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is well designed and not too expensive at $180. Smart alerts are something you don’t usually get with free video doorbells, and while the video quality could be better, it’s perfectly fine for most users.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) is currently our top pick for the best wireless video doorbell camera, and the wired version uses most of the same DNA as well. But the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2’s advanced motion detection and video quality, coupled with the Arlo Wired Video Doorbell’s low price tag and numerous controls, are enough to keep the Nest Doorbell (Wired) out of our top picks.

If you already have a bunch of Google Assistant-enabled devices and a Nest camera or two, the Nest Doorbell (wired) is an easy recommendation as long as you have the necessary wires. If not, you can always buy a power adapter and pair it with your Nest speaker to act as a chime.

