HIMSS22 in Riyadh: Ensuring digital innovation in healthcare is the cure for everyone





The final day of the 2022 HIMSS Middle East Health Conference & Exhibition is a keynote addressing the goal of ending healthcare inequities through digital transformation. A panel of experts will consider ways to ensure that innovation is scaled up responsibly to improve access to health care and equity for all.

why it matters

The deployment of digitization could be the difference between success and failure in closing the gaps in healthcare access. Factors such as internet access, power supply, conflict and digital literacy could further marginalize certain communities and hinder access to healthcare as more services and management solutions become digital.

But the power of digital innovation also has the potential to reach more people, remove costs and other barriers, and provide a fairer system. Attendees will learn from the experiences of digital infrastructure pioneers in healthcare and share insights from the initiative.

To achieve global health equity through the power of digital, Professor Alain Labrique of the World Health Organization (WHO), Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE of the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, UK, and BREATHE, the Health of Respiratory Health. A data research hub for. Joining them are Dr. Mohamed Khalid Arabdulali of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Dr. Ranya Nasser Aldekiel of King Saud University of Saudi Arabia, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University of Health Sciences and the Royal Ministry of Health Dr. Bandar Abdulmohsen, an intellectual. Health issues of the National Guard.

larger context

The Middle East region is making great strides as digitization continues to be a major concern for the healthcare industry. However, the disparity between spending on medical advances and accessibility for marginalized groups remains striking.

on record

In an interview at the 3rd International Patient Experience Symposium in 2021, panelist Dr. Alabdulaali, Deputy Minister of Health, Saudi Arabia, shared his thoughts on the future of digital medicine. The importance of his digital solutions in the future of healthcare delivery.

He added: There is no point in creating more and more systems unless they are integrated and focused on improving the patient experience. Technology should facilitate patient movement within the system. [and] Less complicated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/emea/himss22-riyadh-ensuring-digital-innovation-healthcare-cure-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos