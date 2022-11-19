All Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now





This week was filled with early Black Friday sales. With only seven days left until the shopping holiday, we’re taking a look back at the best deals you may have missed in the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there’s no guarantee that prices won’t go up later in the season, but if you’re looking to shop early this weekend, take a look at the best deals you can find online.

Specifically, this article shares all Apple products that are currently offering discounts that are at their lowest prices in history, or at least very close to record low prices. This includes significant discounts and record prices on AirPods, HomePod mini, MacBook Pro, iPad and more. All deals shared below are available for purchase now.

HomePod and Apple TV HomePod mini

What happened? Get $20 off HomePod mini Where can I get it? Verizon Where’s the original deal?

Verizon appeared this week with its first major HomePod mini discount for the holiday season, slashing the price of the smart speaker from $99.99 to $79.99. All colors are available in this price range, making it one of the best prices this year and his second best overall.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

What happened? $79 Off 2021 Apple TV 4K Where Can I Find Amazon Original Deals? Here

Apple TV 4K discounts continue as we get closer to Black Friday. Starting in 2021, Amazon is offering his 32GB model for his $99.00, down from its original price of $179.00. This is the lowest ever price for an accessory.

AirPods AirPods 2

What happened? Get $39 Off AirPods 2 Where Can I Get It? Amazon

The AirPods 2 remain a solid entry-level option for most users, and at $89.99 on Amazon, they’re even cheaper than usual this week.

AirPods Pro (2021)

What happened? $90 off 2021 AirPods Pro Where can I get it? Verizon Where’s the original deal?

Big price cuts are becoming increasingly rare as stocks of the previous generation AirPods Pro dwindle. However, this week, Verizon is offering both his 2021 AirPods Pro in stock and the lowest price ever at his $159.99.

iPad 10.9-inch iPad (2022)

What happened?$50 Off New iPad Where Can I Get It? B&H Photo Where Can I Find The Original Deal?

B&H Photo is the only place you can save money on Apple’s latest iPad, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for $399.00, $50 off the original price. At the time of writing, two colors are available at this price.

10.2-inch iPad (2021)

What happened? $59 off 2021 iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

The previous generation iPad just hit an all-time high of $269.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and is available in both silver and space gray. If you don’t want the latest model with all the major redesigns, this can be a great entry-level option for holiday gifts.

ipad mini 6

What happened? iPad mini 6 $99 off Where can I get it? Where can I find Amazon original deals? Here

Notable iPad discounts continue this week, with Apple’s iPad mini 6 being the cheapest, available on Amazon in two colors for $399.99 (64GB Wi-Fi). That’s a $99 discount, and the same discount applies to the 256GB Wi-Fi model and many cellular models.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

What happened?$100 Off New 12.9-inch iPad Pro Where Can I Get It? Amazon

If you need a larger display, you can purchase the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a discounted price on Amazon. The price has dropped from $1,199.00 to $1,099.00. It’s a new lower price and one of the only 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2022 with up to $100 off on Amazon.

mac macbook pro

What happened? Save up to $499 on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Where can I get it? Where can I find the original Amazon deal?

Apple’s 2021 lineup of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros continues to receive significant discounts, with these notebooks taking you up to $499 off. Besides his 512GB model above, the 14-inch 1TB model is $1,999.99 and the 16-inch 1TB model is $2,199.99, both with a $499 discount and all-time high prices.

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

What happened? Up To $199 Off The 2020 M1 MacBook Air Where Can I Get It? Where Can I Find The Original Amazon Deal? Here

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air continues to offer a cheaper alternative to the new M2 MacBook Air, and Amazon is sweetening the deal by dropping the price by $199 heading into Black Friday. The 256GB model is currently only $799.99 in all three colors.

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

What happened? $149 Off 2022 M2 MacBook Air Where Can I Get It? Amazon

For the latest model of the MacBook Air, Amazon is slashing the 256GB notebook by $149 for a price of $1,049.99. This is the lowest price ever and is available in all 4 colors.

27-inch iMac (2020)

What happened? $599 Off 2020 27-inch iMac Where Can I Get It? Amazon

Apple’s 27-inch iMac is not recommended these days because it has an Intel chip instead of the new Apple silicon. However, if you’re looking for a basic everyday Mac and don’t need the latest model, Amazon has some big discounts this Black Friday.

The 256GB 27-inch model is $1,199.99, starting at $1,799.00, while the 512GB 27-inch model is $1,699.99, down from $2,299.00.

apple watch series 8

What happened? $50 Off Apple Watch Series 8 Where Can I Get It? Amazon

Amazon is discounting the new Apple Watch Series 8 by $50, going up from $349.00 for the 41mm GPS model to $379.00 for the 45mm GPS model. For cellular devices, prices go up from $449.00 for the 41mm cellular model to $479.00 for the 45mm cellular model. This is also a $50 discount.

SE (2022)

What happened? Up to $40 Off Apple Watch SE.Where can I get it? Amazon

Like Series 8 devices, the new Apple Watch SE offers savings across Amazon’s lineup. Pricing starts at $229.00 ($20 off) for the 40mm GPS and goes up to $239.00 ($39 off, an all-time low) for the 44mm GPS. Cellular pricing has increased from $279.00 for 40mm cellular to $309.00 for 44mm cellular, both $20 off.

Accessories MagSafe Charger

What happened? 25% Off Apple MagSafe Accessories Where Can I Get It? Verizon

Verizon is one of the only trusted sources for discounts on Apple’s official MagSafe accessory line, and this fact holds true as we head into Black Friday.

The MagSafe Charger has been reduced in price from $39.00 to $29.99. MagSafe Duo Charger price down from $129.00 to $96.74. And the MagSafe Battery Pack has been slashed from $99.00 to $74.24.

iphone

For iPhone deals, we track a number of discounts across major carriers, so this section breaks them down by carrier rather than by product. As with previous deals, these are all available now, so you won’t have to wait until Black Friday to shop.

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Eligible trade-ins and eligible installment purchases are available. Up to $800 invoice credit for trade-in value of $130 or more and up to $350 invoice credit for trade-in value between $35 and $129.

Apple Watch deals get you the new Apple Watch SE at no extra cost when you buy an Apple Watch. Both must be purchased with a qualifying installment plan and at least one new line must be added. After that, you can earn up to $330 in billing credit for a second eligible Apple Watch.

verizon

Verizon offers up to $1,000 off your iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in your old phone with select Verizon Unlimited plans. Switching from another carrier to Verizon will incur an additional $200 surcharge.

If you buy an iPhone at Verizon, you can also get a combo deal with an iPad. The carrier has an iPad for just $8 a month if you buy a new line and his 5G iPhone at the same time, available online only.

A similar combo deal can be seen on the Apple Watch Series 8. Get Series 8 for less than $6 a month with select iPhone purchases. If you’re fine with your old iPhone, buy the new Verizon line and the iPhone 13 is just $5/month.

appear

Verizon-owned carrier Visible offers gift cards worth up to $250 when you purchase select devices through the carrier. You can also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds with the purchase of a new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro model.

mint mobile

Mint Mobile offers 3 months of premium wireless service free when you purchase a 3-month plan. Plus, through his carrier he gets 6 months of service for free when he buys a 6-month plan and a new phone.

Our Black Friday roundup tracks all the best Apple deals this season. So check back throughout the month for the latest list of all the hottest deals to find on Black Friday 2022.

