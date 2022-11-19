Activision calls Epic’s latest Google lawsuit allegations ‘nonsense’





Activision has dismissed Epic Games’ claim that Google paid $360 million in exchange for an agreement not to launch a mobile app store to compete with Google Play as “nonsense.” The allegations emerged in an unredacted complaint filed earlier this week as part of Epic’s ongoing lawsuit against Google, which also claims to have reached a similar agreement with League of Legends studio Riot Games. increase.

Epic filed a lawsuit against Google in August 2020 (opens in new tab). The same day, he sued Apple for its “proprietary practices” in the App Store. For essentially the same reason, Google gave the Play Store developer its in-app billing system to handle payments, taking his 30% of purchases made in-store, while Epic used its own payment processing. want the option to

The lawsuit has been simmering for some time, but it’s heavily overshadowed Epic’s relationship with Apple, with Apple’s famous sweeping 1984 statement, ridiculous graphics, and even a complete movie ending. He provided a parody (opens in a new tab). advertisement. But on the Google front he made one very interesting development. Epic claims that Google has entered into multiple “anti-competitive agreements” with other developers looking to develop competing mobile app stores, or release their products standalone.

“Some of these agreements were intended to, and did, prevent developers from launching competing app stores, which themselves are violations of antitrust laws,” Epic said. The lawsuit states: “Other agreements were intended, and did, to illegally stop the developer from making his Android apps and other proprietary content available outside of Google Play.”

The filing alleges that Activision was considering its own mobile distribution platform, which it expected to be “financially superior” to Google Play, but ended up with a “Project Hug” deal with Google. I withdrew the idea after reaching Google paid Activision $360 million over his three years, and Activision allegedly “abandoned plans to launch a competing Android app store.” Also, according to Epic’s lawsuit, Riot Games had been considering a similar standalone path for League of Legends, but instead of dropping that plan, it struck another “eight figure” deal with Google.

According to the filing, Google owns Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, NCSoft, NetEase, Nexon, Nintendo, Square Enix, Tencent and Ubisoft. However, there are no specific allegations that these deals were made to prevent competing app store launches or standalone game releases.

Epic originally filed a complaint about Project Hug in August 2021, but didn’t name the companies involved at the time and specific amounts. In response, Google confirmed the existence of the program but denied that it was intended to cut off competition.

“Google Play competes with other app stores on Android devices and rival operating systems for developer attention and business,” a representative told The Verge in 2021. Our resources and investments will enable us to reach more customers across Google Play. These programs are a sign of healthy competition between operating systems and app stores, and they bring great benefits to developers. ”

In response to this new filing, Activision has also denied allegations of a counter-deal to close its planned mobile store.

“Epic’s claims are nonsense,” an Activision representative said in a statement sent to PC Gamer. “Google has never asked us, pressured us, or made us agree not to compete with Google Play. We have already provided documents and testimony to prove this.”

We have always been amazed by Google’s audacity to embrace anti-competitive practices. From the secret “Fortnite Task Force” they created to attack Epic when it launched outside of Google Play, to the big money deals they made with competitors to discourage competition on the store. //t.co/uODqd6lsWxNovember 18, 2022

see next

Generally speaking, companies are notoriously reluctant to engage in meaningful competition, but Epic’s claims in this particular instance can be difficult to prove. Activision started forging its own path a few years ago with his Battle.net (opens in new tab), but eventually returned to Steam (opens in new tab). Again he charges a 30% cut. Probably because it is so deeply entrenched. Other publishers, including Electroni (opens in new tab)c Arts, have reached the same conclusion, and the rest of the holdouts (opens in new tab) are likely to yield eventually. It’s not hard to believe that they abandoned plans for a standalone mobile app not because of the rewards, but only because they weren’t economically viable.

Also note that unlike Apple, Google already allows other storefronts on Android devices. For example, Microsoft recently revealed plans to build a mobile Xbox store (opens in new tab). Ironically, it brings Activision games to non-Play storefronts.

Riot Games declined to comment on Epic’s allegations. I have contacted Google for more information. I will update as soon as I get a reply.

